    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
Valmet Oyj : climate program targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

08/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Valmet Oyj's press release on August 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Valmet introduced its climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future- in March 2021 with CO2 emission reduction targets for its entire value chain. Now Valmet has got its climate program targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This approval means that Valmet´s climate targets support the Paris Climate Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C and are based on the latest climate science.

In its climate program Valmet is targeting to reduce CO2 emissions from its own operations by 80 percent and 20 percent in its supply chain by 2030. Valmet also targets to enable carbon neutral production for all its pulp and paper industry customers by 2030 by developing new technologies. Valmet is also improving the energy efficiency of its current technology offering by 20 percent. The baseline year for the CO2 reduction targets is 2019.

'Valmet believes that technology plays a key role in mitigating climate change and global warming and the transition to a carbon neutral economy. We are happy that the Science Based Targets initiative has approved our climate program targets as contributing to the limiting of global warming to the targeted 1.5oC level. With concrete actions we will significantly reduce our own and customers' carbon footprint and support our suppliers to do the same. Valmet is strongly committed to be the preferred partner for our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality,' says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by maintaining leadership position in CDP's climate program rankingsince 2016. Valmet has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2014.

About Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future

Valmet's climate program includes ambitious COemission reduction targets and concrete actions for the whole value chain, including Valmet's supply chain, own operations, and the use of Valmet's technologies by its customers. The program is aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement's 1.5°C pathway and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000
Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
