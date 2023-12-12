Valmet is investing in state-of-the-art process equipment at its roll service center in Columbus , Mississippi, United States to broaden the scope of process covers being manufactured.

The value of the new investment will not be disclosed. Main equipment installations and commissioning took place during the third quarter 2023 and the new process is currently fully operational.

"This strategic investment shows our commitment to enhance our rubber, composite and polyurethane manufacturing capabilities and strengthens Valmet's position as an industry leader for roll covers. It also responds to the growing demand for roll services that we have seen with the investments our customers continue to make in North America. Being close to our customers is one of our core commitments," saysJonathan Demers, Director, Roll Services, North America, Valmet.

The Columbus service center operates process equipment of the latest technology to increase production and energy efficiency, improve quality, broaden the product portfolio and shorten lead times. The safety and environmental aspect of the processes has also been in focus in the investment. As an example, the covering processes are now conducted in a dedicated climate-controlled room, ensuring zero risks of cross-contamination.

"We now offer our customers amore precise and superior quality casting for polyurethane and composite covers facilitated by the machinery equipped with an accurate data entry interface. This ensures a higher degree of uniformity in the cover's properties and characteristics. The investment also contributes to enhanced operational consistency, reliability, and flexibility throughout the cover production process to better respond to customer needs," saysDavid Williams, Roll Cover Maintenance Technical Unit Leader, North America, Valmet.

Valmet inspecting a Press Roll Cover PP - one of the cover types included in the upgrade of the covering operation in Columbus, Mississippi.

