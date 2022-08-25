Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Valmet Oyj
  News
  Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
2022-08-25
25.85 EUR   -0.60%
VALMET OYJ : launches Dryer Section Performance Agreement for tissue machines
PU
08/18Valmet Invests $18 Million In New Press Felt Machinery, Equipment
MT
08/18VALMET OYJ : invests in press felt production in Finland
PU
Summary 
Summary

Valmet Oyj : launches Dryer Section Performance Agreement for tissue machines

08/25/2022 | 07:18am EDT
As part of services offering for tissue producers, Valmet has developed a service agreement to improve the performance and safety of the Yankee cylinder, hood, and air system.

The dryer section consumes roughly 70% of all the energy used in the tissue-making process, and it is the major CO2 producer in the process. A timely and correct maintenance plan as well as control of process parameters is essential for safety, end product quality and energy efficiency.

"By keeping the process at an optimal level, the risk of unplanned shutdowns due to Yankee failure is reduced by 99%, production efficiency increased by 1-2%, drying energy consumption and related CO2 emissions reduced by 3-10%," says Raffaele Malutta, Agreement Manager, Tissue Service at Valmet.

The new agreement offers a systematic approach to improve the performance of the dryer section - its safety, reliability, availability, and energy consumption. An optimal length for the agreement is five years. Every agreement starts with a complete condition check and energy study. The rest can be tailored to the customer's needs by adding the right combination of services, such as Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, remote support through Valmet Performance Center, improvement plans and maintenance guidance.

Valmet's typical service agreements range from corporate-level frame agreements to mill-level partnership agreements. Valmet's services offering forms the building blocks for customized agreements.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Raffaele Malutta, Agreement Manager, Tissue Service, Services Business Line, Valmet, tel. +39 348 4508468

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved whentheflow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company'snet sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.  

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
