Valmet Oyj : Let's meet Pekko Luumi, the new head of the VAR partner team

We are proud to introduce a new face to Valmet and our Value-Added Reseller (VAR) team. Pekko Luumi has been appointed Director, Automation Partner Business, as of June 1, 2021. His predecessor Kari Heikkilä will move from Finland to Austria and focus on working closely with our partners in Central and Southern Europe.

Pekko has a solid background in sales and sales management in the fields of automation, electrification and digitalization. His previous employment with Siemens lasted for 13 years and included various sales and management positions dealing with industrial customers.

'Due to my experience in sales and partner business, I was intrigued by this new opportunity at Valmet. I enjoy working in an international environment and feel that I have a lot to offer in developing Valmet's partner business even further,' Pekko says. 'Connecting with other people, finding common ground with them and eventually developing long-lasting and reliable partner relationships drive my actions in the partner business.'

47-year-old Pekko's roots lie in Eastern Finland, but he now lives in Espoo and feels at home as a resident of the metropolitan area. He has two children, a 15-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

In his free time, Pekko likes to stay active. He is renovating a small farm in the countryside in southwestern Finland, likes sports and occasionally enjoys a game of tennis. His true and long-lasting passion lies with music. 'I have been playing the guitar in different rock bands for over 30 years. The social aspect of playing in a band and letting my creativity flow free mean the world to me.'

Whatever questions you have about Valmet's VAR partnership concept, do not hesitate to contact Pekko

Pekko Luumi, Director, Automation Partner Business

+358504697699, pekko.luumi(at)valmet.com