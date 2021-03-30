Valmet Oyj : supplies the first AI based machine vision system to Progroup's world record containerboard machine in Germany

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on March 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) based Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS)to Progroup's paper machine PM2 in Eisenhüttendstadt, Germany. The PM2 has been a world speed record-setter since its start-up by Valmet in 2010. The new machine vision system targets to increase the containerboard machine speed even further.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020.

'We selected Valmet's machine vision system as it provides the most advanced technical setup on the market. With the use of artificial intelligence, we are consistently continuing Progroup's strict digitization course. Consistently searching and using innovations is part of our DNA,' says Karl Achleitner, Senior Vice President, Operations Paper, Progroup.

At the core of the solution is the Valmet Industrial Internet (VII)providing the ability to combine data from multiple platforms in the mill and take web inspection analytics to a totally new level. Included in the delivery is a winder control package to take the fullest advantage of the new web inspection capabilities.

'This is the most comprehensive machine vision order we have received, with web inspection and web monitoring fully integrated into the Valmet DNA Automation System. For the first time, the Valmet Industrial Internet enables the real-time combination of WIS data with other process and quality system information to radically improve problem solving efficiency. With advanced data processing, defect and anomaly prediction is vastly improved and changes or interruptions to production can be reduced more effectively,' says Marko Toskala, Director, Quality Management Systems, Automation, Valmet.

Progroup's PM2 's last 24-hour world record of 1,751 m/min was set in 2019. During the record run, the 10.85-meter-wide PM2 produced corrugating medium at a basis weight of 80 g/m ² with an overall efficiency of 94 percent, which was the seventh PM2 world record overall.

'The achieved world records are irrefutable proof of the outstanding technology Progroup and Valmet have built into the PM2 and the excellent expertise with which our employees maintain and operate the machine. What is outstanding is that the PM2 is still setting new records over 10 years after it was commissioned, thanks to the perfect interaction between people and technology,' says Karl Achleitner.

Further details about Valmet's delivery

The Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS)utilizes 8K cameras that provide new AI assisted information to help reduce the origins of web defects. The extensive Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System (WMS)with 53 cameras will enable fast and easy root cause analysis of web breaks. Full integration with the Valmet DNA Automation Systemcoupled with Valmet Industrial Internet (VII)applications enables full use of available data to quickly guide users to specific quality or runnability problems and enable pre-emptive changes in machine operations to optimize machine efficiency and product quality.

Information about the customer Progroup AG

Progroup AG, located in Landau in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, is one of the leading manufacturers of containerboard and corrugated board in Europe. Since it was founded in 1991 in Offenbach/Queich, the company has been pursuing a consistent growth strategy which, in addition to technological leadership, is also based on the use of innovative and environmentally friendly production technologies. Progroup operates production sites in six countries in Central Europe. These currently include three paper factories, eleven corrugated sheet board plants, a logistics company and an RDF power station. With 1,293 employees, the company generated sales of around 887 million euros in 2019.

