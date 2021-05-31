Valmet Oyj : to deliver an automation system for Fortum's district heating system in Finland

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on May 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver an automation system to Fortum's heating and cooling business in Finland. Valmet's advanced technology will enable Fortum to develop and optimize its district heating system in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi through better management, leading to flexibility and lower CO 2 emissions.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order is not disclosed. The automation delivery will be handed over to the customer in late March 2022.

'Our goal is to increase the degree of automation of our district heating system to achieve automated steering of our plants and network. In the future, balancing district heat production and demand will become more complex, meaning that we need automation to manage the system,' says Lauri-Juhani Heino, Development Manager at Fortum.

'Valmet's technical solution supports Fortum's business and decarbonization goals very well by offering the right tools to better manage the district heating network,' says Tom Bäckman, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.



Fortum's Suomenoja power plant

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's turnkey delivery includes a Valmet DNA User Interface (DNA UI)operations system to Fortum's Suomenoja power plant, which is already run with Valmet's DNAtechnology. Additionally, the delivery includes virtual servers to Fortum's Keilalahti server room as well as installation and commissioning.

Valmet DNA UI adapts the shown information based on the needs of various users and user groups. Built with the latest web technologies, DNA UI comes with a secure web-based access that enables the plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

About the customer

Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. It provides its customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. Together with its subsidiary Uniper, it is the third largest producer of CO 2 -free electricity in Europe with close to 20,000 professionals and a combined balance sheet of approximately EUR 60 billion.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Tom Bäckman, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 4355, tom.backman@valmet.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data