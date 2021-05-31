Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : to deliver an automation system for Fortum's district heating system in Finland

05/31/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on May 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver an automation system to Fortum's heating and cooling business in Finland. Valmet's advanced technology will enable Fortum to develop and optimize its district heating system in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi through better management, leading to flexibility and lower CO2 emissions.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order is not disclosed. The automation delivery will be handed over to the customer in late March 2022.

'Our goal is to increase the degree of automation of our district heating system to achieve automated steering of our plants and network. In the future, balancing district heat production and demand will become more complex, meaning that we need automation to manage the system,' says Lauri-Juhani Heino, Development Manager at Fortum.

'Valmet's technical solution supports Fortum's business and decarbonization goals very well by offering the right tools to better manage the district heating network,' says Tom Bäckman, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Fortum's Suomenoja power plant

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's turnkey delivery includes a Valmet DNA User Interface (DNA UI)operations system to Fortum's Suomenoja power plant, which is already run with Valmet's DNAtechnology. Additionally, the delivery includes virtual servers to Fortum's Keilalahti server room as well as installation and commissioning.

Valmet DNA UI adapts the shown information based on the needs of various users and user groups. Built with the latest web technologies, DNA UI comes with a secure web-based access that enables the plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

About the customer

Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. It provides its customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. Together with its subsidiary Uniper, it is the third largest producer of CO2-free electricity in Europe with close to 20,000 professionals and a combined balance sheet of approximately EUR 60 billion.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Tom Bäckman, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 4355, tom.backman@valmet.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALMET OYJ
04:10aVALMET OYJ  : to deliver an automation system for Fortum's district heating syst..
PU
05/26VALMET OYJ  : Learning Services launches digital badges for customer training
PU
05/18VALMET OYJ  : chosen as the third most attractive employer by the engineering st..
PU
05/12VALMET OYJ  : to supply the 12 tissue making line to C&S in China
PU
05/11VALMET OYJ  : receives an order for two tissue lines from Zhejiang Jingxing Pape..
PU
05/05VALMET OYJ  : will deliver defibrator system to Guararapes Caçador MDF plant in ..
PU
05/04VALMET OYJ  : signs an extensive Industrial Internet services agreement with ARA..
PU
05/03VALMET OYJ  : The new Valmet Fiberline Analyzer fulfills all major process contr..
PU
04/29VALMET OYJ  : Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares
AQ
04/29VALMET OYJ  : to deliver a multifuel boiler plant to Veolia Energie ČR in t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 966 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
Net income 2021 300 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2021 63,9 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 5 317 M 6 480 M 6 478 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 36,94 €
Last Close Price 35,57 €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Tarja Tyni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET OYJ52.27%6 480
NORDSON CORPORATION10.32%12 882
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-10.85%9 796
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-0.41%6 064
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.66%5 768
MAREL HF.12.06%5 484