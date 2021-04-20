Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : to deliver automation to Tampereen Sähkölaitos Oy's new Naistenlahti 3 boiler plant in Tampere, Finland

04/20/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order from Tampereen Sähkölaitos Oy for an automation system to the Naistenlahti 3 boiler plant, which is currently under construction in Tampere, Finland. In April 2020, Valmet announced the order of this biomass-fired boiler plant.

The automation order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The boiler plant with its automation solutions will be taken over by the customer in December 2022.

'Tampereen Sähkölaitos and Valmet have a long track record of excellent cooperation. We use Valmet DNA as our main automation system at many of our plants, for example, in Lielahti, Hervanta and Sarankulma. Also, our Naistenlahti power plants 1 and 2 are equipped with it. We value Valmet's technology, integration with our existing systems and our long-term relationship,' says Antti-Jussi Halminen, Senior Vice President, Tampereen Sähkölaitos.

'I'm very happy that this automation delivery continues our good cooperation. Valmet's boiler and automation system deliveries to the Naistenlahti boiler plant 3 support each other, leading to an optimal result,' says Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Valmet to deliver automation to Tampereen Sähkölaitos Oy's new Naistenlahti 3 boiler plant in Tampere, Finland. (Illustrative image)

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's total scope of delivery includes a Valmet DNA Automation System, safety-related systems, Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring, training simulator, information management calculation applications for both emissions monitoring and reporting as well as monitoring the key performance indicators (KPI) of the boiler and the entire plant.

The automation system will be equipped with a Valmet DNA User Interface (DNA UI)that adapts the shown information based on the needs of various users and user groups. Relevant information is delivered in visual, well-structured, easy-to-understand dashboards, process and sub-process views, allowing the users of the automation system to control the process better. Built with the latest web technologies, DNA UI comes with a secure web-based access that enables the plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

The new boiler plant 3 will replace the existing boiler plant 2 and re-use some of its process parts, which all are already based on Valmet DNA.

About the customer

Tampereen Sähkölaitos Oy is a modern energy group that produces renewable energy and actively develops future energy solutions in Finland. Through its systematic development work, the company lowers CO2 emissions from its energy production and creates jobs for the surrounding area. In 2020, the group's net sales amounted to EUR 265.1 million, and it employed nearly 400 professionals.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 549 2330, arto.makinen@valmet.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALMET OYJ
04:08aVALMET OYJ  : to deliver automation to Tampereen Sähkölaitos Oy's new Naistenlah..
PU
04/16VALMET OYJ  : Upgrades FY21 Guidance, Expects Sales, EBITA Growth
MT
04/16VALMET OYJ  : revises upwards its net sales and Comparable EBITA guidance for 20..
AQ
04/14VALMET OYJ  : to deliver new evaporation plant to Södra Cell Mönsterås pulp mill..
PU
04/13VALMET OYJ  : to supply metering size press and size kitchen to Emami Paper Mill..
PU
04/12VALMET OYJ  : to supply two quality control systems with six scanners to Oji Pap..
PU
04/12VALMET OYJ  : new online ash analyzer offers significant operational savings and..
PU
04/08VALMET OYJ  : Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January – March 2021 o..
PU
03/31VALMET OYJ  : introduces Maintenance Operations Agreement
PU
03/30VALMET OYJ  : supplies the first AI based machine vision system to Progroup's wo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 798 M 4 579 M 4 579 M
Net income 2021 263 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2021 158 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 5 142 M 6 185 M 6 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 12 645
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,54 €
Last Close Price 34,40 €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Tarja Tyni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET OYJ47.26%6 185
NORDSON CORPORATION2.62%11 966
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-16.26%8 550
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.30%6 350
MAREL HF.13.83%5 324
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.33%5 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ