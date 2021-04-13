Valmet Oyj : to supply metering size press and size kitchen to Emami Paper Mills in India

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver a metering size press with sizing starch preparation and sizer supply system to Emami Paper Mills for its paper making line (PM3), which is located at its Balasore mill in Odisha, India.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2021.

'We chose Valmet for their superior technology and look forward to working closely with them to make this project a success,' says Mr. M.B.S Nair, President, Emami Paper Mills.

'We are honored to contribute to Emami's strategic path for a more flexible product mix of writing and printing, and newsprint and containerboard. Our design of the main equipment and unique offering of complete scope together with size kitchen will help in achieving the objective effectively. This rebuild will be the leading reference in the country for grade conversions,' says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet.

Technical details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes the design, construct, supply, commissioning and start-up of the new metering size press with automated sizing starch preparation and sizer supply systems. These will ensure stable and streak-free sizing layer controlled by film thickness, clean and high efficiency operation, and also user-friendly operation.

The delivery also covers an air turn unit with an air system, a tail threading system including tail cutters, a vacuum conveyor F, a rope stretcher and rope drives with extended engineering services and training services to ensure the smooth start-up and operation.

After the rebuild, PM3 will produce mainly writing and printing paper (newsprint if needed) with the wire width 3,560 mm and the basic weight range of 45-90 g/m2. The daily capacity will be 233-275 tonnes with the maximum speed of 900-1,100 m/min.

Information about Emami Paper Mills Limited

Emami Paper is a part of Emami Group and it specializes in the manufacture of newsprint, writing and printing paper and multilayer coated board. Emami Paper is the largest newsprint manufacturer in India, and one of the most environment friendly paper mills in Eastern India.

