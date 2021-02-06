Valmet Oyj : receives a repeat order for Fiber Furnish Analyzer from UPM in China

Valmet received an order for Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) from UPM in China. This is a repeat order of Valmet Fiber Furnish analyzer. The new analyzer will be installed for UPM's PM3 in Changshu. Valmet MAP Q provides fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2020. It's installed and successfully started up in the first quarter of 2021.

'We have good cooperation with Valmet. With technological upgrading and their innovative solution, we believe that Valmet MAP Q will help us to improve refining measurement, and to increase efficiency and productivity of PM3,' added Zhejiang Jin, production manager for PM3, UPM.

'We are very pleased to provide our solution that will help our customer to optimize the process, and meet the performance target as well,' says Liang Zhou, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) provides paper, board, and tissue makers with fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties.

Information about the customer UPM

UPM is a forest-based bio industry company that provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumer demand. Products are made of renewable materials and they are recyclable. They offer alternatives to replace non-renewable fossil-based materials.

Liang zhou, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 21 3997 5000

