VALMET OYJ

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
02/05 11:29:52 am
27.35 EUR   -2.39%
02:35aVALMET OYJ : receives a repeat order for Fiber Furnish Analyzer from UPM in China
02/05VALMET OYJ : Change in Valmet's Executive Team
02/04Neles' Financial Statement Review January 1 December 31 2020
Valmet Oyj : receives a repeat order for Fiber Furnish Analyzer from UPM in China

02/06/2021 | 08:35am EST
Valmet received an order for Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) from UPM in China. This is a repeat order of Valmet Fiber Furnish analyzer. The new analyzer will be installed for UPM's PM3 in Changshu. Valmet MAP Q provides fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2020. It's installed and successfully started up in the first quarter of 2021.

'We have good cooperation with Valmet. With technological upgrading and their innovative solution, we believe that Valmet MAP Q will help us to improve refining measurement, and to increase efficiency and productivity of PM3,' added Zhejiang Jin, production manager for PM3, UPM.

'We are very pleased to provide our solution that will help our customer to optimize the process, and meet the performance target as well,' says Liang Zhou, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) provides paper, board, and tissue makers with fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties.

Information about the customer UPM

UPM is a forest-based bio industry company that provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumer demand. Products are made of renewable materials and they are recyclable. They offer alternatives to replace non-renewable fossil-based materials.

For further information, please contact:
Liang zhou, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 21 3997 5000

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 13:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
