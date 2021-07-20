Valmet Oyj : receives an order from Holmen for hardwood line rebuild at Iggesund mill in Sweden

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver equipment and services for a rebuild of the hard wood pulp line at Holmen's Iggesund mill in Sweden. The rebuild will cut variable costs and improve production stability. The work will be implemented during the second half of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

'We have a good experience in working with Valmet, since we have had their presses in our mill for many years. This rebuild will lower the load on the effluent and reduce variable costs, which will strengthen our competitiveness,' says Johan Björkman, Project Manager, Iggesund.

'This rebuild is the first step towards a press-based bleach plant in the hard wood pulp line. The high outlet consistency makes the process easier to control and the volume of effluent will be less than for washers with lower discharge consistencies. Also, water and chemical consumption will be minimized. We are looking forward to a good co-operation in this project', says Mikael Gustafsson, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

The scope of the Valmet delivery includes main machinery, basic engineering and erection. In the first stage, a vacuum filter will be replaced with a new TwinRoll press and in a second phase, remaining filters in the bleach plant will be replaced with TwinRoll presses.

About Holmen and Iggesund mill

Holmen's business is built around forest ecocycle and renewable products. The business areas are forest, renewable energy, wood products, paperboard and paper. With a workforce of 3,300 people they generate sales of around SEK 16 billion and the shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Holmen's Iggesund mill is one of the most advanced, fully integrated pulp and paperboard mills in the world. The mill has traditions dating back to 1685. Exclusive packaging for perfume, chocolate, wine and spirits are examples of applications. The mill has a production capacity of 340,000 tonnes per year and 800 employees.



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

