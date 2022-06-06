Valmet Oyj : receives the 17th automation order from Hitachi Zosen Inova – now for the Slough Multifuel energy-from-waste plant in the UK

Valmet will supply automation to the new Slough Multifuel energy-from-waste plantclose to London, UK. The order was placed by Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the facility.

This is the seventeeth time that HZI has chosen Valmet's automation technology for its energy-from-waste plant projects. The plant is owned by a joint venture between a UK energy company SSE Thermal, and Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S, a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The deliveries will take place from early September 2022 to January 2023. The automation system will be taken over by the end customer in late November 2024.

"We benefit from the experience gained in Valmet's latest UK projects and can implement it in the Slough project. Valmet has been proactive in supporting, answering, and giving ideas to the project," says Aristeidis Charitos, Technical Project Manager, Slough Project, HZI.

"The current global semiconductor chip shortage is a burden for all our projects. Due to the fact that Valmet DNA Automation System offers three different models of process stations, Valmet is able to deliver the solution within the project time schedule," says Adrian Hiemann, DCS System Engineer, Slough Project, HZI.

"The end customer has been satisfied with our Valmet DNA system at the Ferrybridge 1 and 2 energy-from-waste plants delivered in 2012 and 2016. HZI has been our customer since 2008. The cooperation was good this time as well, and we were able to fulfill the technical requirements. For Valmet, this project is important as it continues and expands our market share on the UK energy-from-waste market," says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation, Valmet, Austria.

After starting full operation in 2024, the Slough Multifuel plant will process around 480,000 tons of residual waste from the Greater London Area per year and will cover the annual power consumption equivalent to approximately 100,000 households.



Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery consists of a Valmet DNA Automation System, a protection system, integrated controls for 11 kV distribution, large screens, an extensive operator interface for the control room, an electrical control system, 3,200 hardwired signals as well as more than 7,300 links and data points.

About the customer Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI)

Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as a project developer, technology supplier and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements. The innovative and reliable solutions have been part of more than 1,600 reference projects worldwide.

