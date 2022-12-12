Valmet Oyj : retains its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders

Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year. The company was listed again both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates companies' ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance and the capability to continuously improve. In the latest assessment, the focus was increasingly on companies' climate strategies and plans to decarbonize their operations.

As part of its continuous development, Valmet renewed its Sustainability360º Agenda in 2022. The agenda covers Valmet's entire value chain including the supply chain, own operations and the use phase of Valmet´s technologies. In addition, in 2021 Valmet launched its Climate Program with ambitious CO2 reduction targets by 2030.

"Valmet has consistently implemented its Sustainability360º Agenda which has been the backbone for the company's sustainability work over the years. The agenda takes a comprehensive approach to environmental, social and governanceaspects and all the material topics have concrete targets and action plans integrated into our annual planning process. We are also strongly focusing on and contributing to a carbon neutral future. In our Climate Program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - we have set ambitious targets and concrete action plans for the entire value chain and aim at enabling fully carbon neutral production processes to our customers by 2030", says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations at Valmet.

Valmet has been recognized for its sustainability work also in the Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global (Bronze Class), EcoVadis sustainability assessment (Gold medal) and MSCI ESG Ratings (AAA).

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' ESG performance as part of their analyses.

