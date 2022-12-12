Advanced search
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
2022-12-12
25.23 EUR   -1.98%
08:35aValmet Oyj : retains its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders
PU
12/09Fasadgruppen to Install Claddings in Luxembourg Building for Valmet
MT
12/09Valmet Signs Agreement Extension With Scandinavian Customer
MT
Valmet Oyj : retains its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year. The company was listed again both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates companies' ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance and the capability to continuously improve. In the latest assessment, the focus was increasingly on companies' climate strategies and plans to decarbonize their operations.

As part of its continuous development, Valmet renewed its Sustainability360º Agenda in 2022. The agenda covers Valmet's entire value chain including the supply chain, own operations and the use phase of Valmet´s technologies. In addition, in 2021 Valmet launched its Climate Program with ambitious CO2 reduction targets by 2030.

"Valmet has consistently implemented its Sustainability360º Agenda which has been the backbone for the company's sustainability work over the years. The agenda takes a comprehensive approach to environmental, social and governanceaspects and all the material topics have concrete targets and action plans integrated into our annual planning process. We are also strongly focusing on and contributing to a carbon neutral future. In our Climate Program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - we have set ambitious targets and concrete action plans for the entire value chain and aim at enabling fully carbon neutral production processes to our customers by 2030", says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations at Valmet.

Valmet has been recognized for its sustainability work also in the Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global (Bronze Class), EcoVadis sustainability assessment (Gold medal) and MSCI ESG Ratings (AAA).

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' ESG performance as part of their analyses.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000
Laura Puustjärvi, Vice President, Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 wereapproximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Attachments

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
