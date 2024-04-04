This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Apr 4, 2024 Valmet continues to develop and strengthen its customer relationships through service agreements in all industry segments it is serving. In 2023, Valmet signed 427 new service agreements and exceeded the milestone of 2200 operative agreements. The monetary value and specific details of Valmet's agreements are not disclosed. Orders based on agreements are typically booked over a longer period of time. [...]