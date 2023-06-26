Valmet and Helen Oy have signed aservice agreementto support smooth operation ofthe flue gas condensing plant atHelen's bioenergy heating plant in Vuosaari, Helsinki. The agreement is for one year, with the option of being extended by another.

The agreement is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023 and effective immediately. The value of the agreement will not be disclosed.

Earlier,

Valmet

delivered

a flue gas condensing plant and condensate treatment equipment, including a boiler make-up water production system to the same Vuosaari plant started up at the end of 2022. Through the service agreement, Valmet will deliver expert services to support the customer in reaching the optimal performance of the named equipment.

"Valmet is the original supplier of this plant, and as it is the first of its kind for Helen, we want to ensure a successful commissioning by working together with Valmet for at least the first couple of years. We expect to receive expert service and during the agreement period to learn how to operate and maintain the plant in the best possible way ourselves. I am highly confident that our partnership with Valmet will go smoothly," says Kaj Luukko, Asset Manager at Helen.

"Valmet's service agreements are tailored to meet customers' needs. Through long-term close collaboration and the right combination of services, we help customers to secure sustainable results and reach agreed targets. With Valmet's support Helen can concentrate on their core business - operating the plant and delivering heat to the Helsinki area inhabitants. We appreciate this possibility to continue our good co-operation," says Minna Saarelainen, Director, Energy, Recovery, Environmental Services, Finland and Baltics, EMEA Area at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The service agreement includes annual maintenance, start up and shutdown support for heat pumps and water treatment systems, spare part support and inspections. The target is to reach optimal performance of the entire flue gas condensing plant, includingthe scrubber, combustion air humidifier and absorption heat pumps as well as the condensate treatment equipment and the continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS).

About the customer Helen Ltd.

Helen Ltd. is one of the largest energy companies in Finland with more than 550,000 customers. The company produces and sells electricity, district heating and district cooling. Furthermore, it offers solutions for regional and renewable energy, smart housing and electric mobility. Helen aims to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its energy production by 2030.

