Valmet and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS) have signed the first contract for the operation and maintenance of all AM/NS's seventeen filters installed at their plant in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur, Orissa in India including the supply of filter fabrics on a per ton basis.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order is not disclosed. The contract commenced in October 2023.

This service order is first of its kind for Valmet's filtration business and we are very happy to be associated with AM/NS. It marks an important achievement in our journey of growth and success. This contract shows the dedication and hard work of our entire team. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality services and solutions, and our continuous focus on exceeding our clients' expectations. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we execute this contract and make it a success," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Technical information details of the delivery

Valmet will take care of the manpower for the operation and maintenance of 17 filters including related slurry pumps:

11 fast-opening filter presses

6 vertical plate pressure filters

9 slurry feed pumps

The contract includes the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of all the seventeen pressure filters and the nine pumps as detailed above.

The O&M contract also includes the supply of Valmet's filter fabrics required during the contract.

About the customer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS )

AM/NS India is a joint venture between the world's leading steel companies, ArcelorMittal, and Nippon Steel. Established in December 2019, post-acquisition of Essar Steel, AM/NS is an integrated flat steel manufacturer - from iron ore to ready-to-market products. With over 600 steel grades - many substituting imports, it serves an array of contemporary industries (agriculture, automotive, infrastructure, defence, energy, etc.) and contributes to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The portfolio encapsulates hot rolled coils / sheets / plates, cold rolled coils / sheets, galvanized coils / sheets, pre-painted galvanized coils / sheets, pipelines, etc. AM/NS ascribes to advancement with sustainability and envision creating 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures'.

