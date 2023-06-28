Valmet will deliver Valmet DNA Integrated Operations (IOP) for off-grid distribution management to Rohe Solutions Oy in Hamina, Finland.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter of 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Rohe Solutions started a pilot with Valmet DNA Integrated Operations in October 2022 and were happy with the set-up and integration of IOP and the on-site gateway. They were also pleased with the strong safety features and the integration to Rohe's internal Microsoft environment, enabling a safe and easy implementation.

The platform is also suitable for biomethane container and hydrogen-based gases like synthetic methane, distribution, which makes it futureproof for the customer.

"Valmet DNA Integrated Operations can be taken into use easily and is a scalable solution for managing off-grid distribution of energy. It is an excellent fit for Rohe's fast-paced operations,"says Tiina Stenvik, Director, Performance Solutions, Automation Systems, Valmet.

"We are aiming to provide the best customer experience and the Valmet solution is one piece to the puzzle to fulfill this target," says Jani Hautaluoma, Head of Technology, Rohe Solutions.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will include the Valmet DNA Integrated Operations platform with the latest capabilities. The platform will measure levels and pressures of the gases transported as well as the plant operability in an Azure environment.

About the customer Rohe Solutions Oy

Rohe Solutions Oy is a joint venture of Hamina Energy and Alexela Energia. The company is engaged in the sales of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Rohe provides LNG services based on the needs of industrial manufacture, heavy goods transport, and sea transport. The services range from the mere delivery of LNG to complete turnkey solutions.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Tiina Stenvik, Director, Performance Solutions, Automation Systems, Valmet, tel. +358 40 821 6886, email: tiina.stenvik@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet.Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

