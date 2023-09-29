Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA Automation System to Fingrid's Jylkkä substation in Kalajoki, Finland, as part of Destia's turnkey delivery. This is the first time that a synchronous condenser will be built to balance the main grid in Finland.



The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The automation system will be taken over by the end customer in March 2025.

"This is a very interesting new type of green transition project for Destia. We are happy that a Finnish company Valmet was selected as a supplier of the automation system," saysLassi Saarinen,Design Manager, Destia Oy.

"This delivery is significant for Valmet,andan important reference for similar plants in the future. Valmet DNA Automation System will be used for monitoring and controlling operations at the Jylkkä substation," saysTomBäckman, Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet DNA Automation System will monitor and control the synchronous condenser (a largesynchronous machine) and auxiliary equipment at the plant.The local control room will be based on a virtual system, and the automation field connections will be managed through redundant process controllers. The automation system will be connected to Fingrid's main control room from which Finland's electricity transmission system is operated.

About the customers Destia and Fingrid

Destia is the biggest infrastructure service company in Finland and part of the global Colas Group. It designs, builds and maintains infrastructure that is essential for the functioning of society, such as electricity networks, bridges, roads and railways. Read more: www.destia.fi.

Fingrid is Finland's transmission system operator. It secures reliable electricity for its customers and society and shapes the clean and market-oriented electricity system of the future. Read more: www.fingrid.fi.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Tom Bäckman, Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet, tel. +358 50317 4355, tom.backman@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet.Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |