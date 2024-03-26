Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA Automation System to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, the United Kingdom. The order was placed by LSEP and Valmet will work closely with their delivery partners, Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement and construction management contractor, and Babcock & Wilcox, a powertrain technology provider.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The plant will be operational in 2025.

"Valmet has a strong track record and excellent references in the waste-to-energy sector and has the knowledge and experience that will help our project to be a success", says Gary Craigie, Project Director, Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd.

"With this contract, Valmet secures another sustainable energy plant site in the United Kingdom. In this case, many of the main contractors in this sector will be working together toward a common objective. It is therefore a further opportunity to showcase our expert engineering capability. It also demonstrates the importance of an experienced automation vendor to integrate all the plant subsystems and make sense of the data to enable efficient plant operations," says Chris Heywood, Country Manager UK and Ireland, Automation, Valmet.

The LSEP facility will export 60.3 megawatt of electricity to the grid using residual waste as a fuel. The residual waste is a waste material remaining once materials that can be recycled have been removed.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's total scope of delivery includes aValmet DNA Automation System, safety related systems and an information management server.

Information about the customer Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd

Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) Ltd is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and FCC Environment. It brings FCC Environment's waste management expertise together with CIP's energy investment experience.

