Valmet Oyj : to deliver automation to Al-Zour South Power Station in Kuwait

Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA Automation System to Al-Zour South Power Station in Kuwait. The station is owned by Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy. The new system will replace existing control systems in two stages for eight distillation units, a recarbonation unit and common auxiliaries. The order was placed by Peak National General Trading & Contracting Co. w.l.l. The company has established a strong presence in Kuwait as Valmet's value-added reseller for automation systems since 2018.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in June 2023, the first commissioning phase in autumn 2023 and the second commissioning phase in autumn 2024.

"Valmet DNA is ideally suited for harsh Middle Eastern weather conditions. There are few successful references in Kuwait where hardware is located in a field panel exposed to dust, moisture and high temperature. The end-users are impressed with the advanced features available in the Valmet user interface, which makes it easier for us to promote Valmet solutions. We are glad to mention that the Valmet personnel provides excellent and quick support with full transparency," says Abdel Moneim Khalil, Managing Partner, Peak National.

"Peak National has delivered several Valmet DNA distributed control systems (DCS) to Kuwait. In this project, Peak National and Valmet have again worked as one team starting from the proposal stage, closely supporting and training the end customer. We see high potential in expanding Valmet's automation system business in the power generation and process industries in cooperation with Peak National, not only in Kuwait but also in other selected Middle Eastern countries," says Kari Heikkilä, Senior Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.



Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA Automation System to Al-Zour South Power Station in Kuwait.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes a Valmet DNA Automation System and support services. The system withstands the harsh weather, like dust and moisture, which are typical for this region.

Information about Peak National

Peak National is a multicultural organization with a team of experienced professionals proficient in engineering, project execution, commissioning as well as sales and marketing. It offers complete engineering and project execution services covering controls, interfaces, management systems and monitoring tools.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kari Heikkilä, Senior Sales Manager, Automation Systems, Valmet +358 40 552 8372, kari.s.heikkila@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data