Valmet Oyj : to deliver district heating automation to Energie AG in Austria

Valmet will deliver district heating automation to Energie AG's waste recycling plant and the municipal district heating plant in Wels, Austria. The company and the city of Wels are currently expanding the production of district heat from waste to meet the growing need and boost sustainability in the area.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value or the order is not disclosed. The deliveries will take place from the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.

"Valmet's comprehensive product portfolio and complete process solutions with high technological standards met our distinctive quality requirement and led to this order. The company's long experience in automation and process technology paired with sustainability and reliability convinced us," says Günther Gruber, Power Plant Manager, Energie AG.

"We have built an excellent relationship with Energie AG over the past 15 years by providing them with advanced automation solutions and a wide range of lifecycle services to their two waste incineration lines. This is now Valmet's first order for district heating automation and optimization in Austria," says Mustafa Began, Service Area Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Energie AG's waste recycling plant in Wels, Austria

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes an extension of the existing Valmet DNA Automation Systemand a Valmet DNA District Heating Managerapplication for the waste recycling plant's district heating extension. Additionally, Valmet delivers a Valmet DNA Automation System for the new hot water boilers of the district heating plant owned by the city of Wels. Both deliveries include application engineering and project implementation.

Valmet DNA District Heating Manager is an Industrial Internet based online application for district heating network optimization. It ensures optimized district heat production.

Information about the customer Energie AG

Energie AG is an energy and service group, which provides electricity, gas, heat, water as well as waste disposal and ICT services.

