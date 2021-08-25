Log in
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Valmet Oyj : to invest in a new service center in Guangxi, China

08/25/2021
Valmet Oyj's press release on August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will build its fourth service center in China, in the city of Beihai, to further develop its local presence in the fast-growing pulp and paper industry in the Guangxi province. Valmet's new Guangxi Service Center will be in operation by the fourth quarter in 2023.

Valmet's new service center will serve pulp, board, paper and tissue customers close by with main focus on roll maintenance, fiber equipment services and field services including shutdown planning management.

'Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regionis a fast-growing area in China where we see our customers investing heavily, for example, in board and fiber lines. Being close to our customers is one of our core commitments. Establishing Guangxi Service Center is an important step to further strengthen our local presence. We will be able to serve our customers better than ever before,' says Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet.

'Our customers in Guangxi and the surrounding areas will strongly benefit from this new service center, which enables us to reduce the response and delivery times and have the needed expertise more easily available. Additionally, our customers will be closer to Valmet's best technologies, products and services for maximized reliability and optimized performance,' says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

In addition to this newGuangxiService Center, Valmet has three other service centers in China- in Wuxi, Guangzhou and Zibo. In total, Valmet has over 100 service centersaround the world.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, tel. +358 40 515 1145
Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 13801795775

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
