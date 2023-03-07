Advanced search
Valmet Oyj : to replace turbine automation at Statkraft's gas power plant in Emden, Germany

03/07/2023 | 02:43am EST
Valmet will deliver a turbine automation system to Statkraft's gas power plant in Emden, Germany. The new system will replace an obsolete third-party turbine controller on a gas turbine. Modern automation will ensure the future availability of the gas turbine to produce peak energy to the local grid.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. New turbine automation will be commissioned in September 2023.

"Valmet has experience with several gas turbine automation retrofits. We are pleased to be Statkraft's partner for the turbine renovation project in Emden and will be glad to support them to achieve their global targets," says Johann Hilgers, Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes a Valmet DNA Gas Turbine Control System, a turbine protection system, a trend and event server as well as monitoring and engineering servers. Field cable engineering and installation are included, too.


Valmet will deliver a turbine automation system to Statkraft's gas power plant in Emden, Germany. The new system will replace an obsolete third-party turbine controller on a gas turbine.

Information about the customer Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations with 5,000 employees in 20 countries.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Johann Hilgers, Sales Manager, Automation Systems, Valmet, tel. +49 174 924 2943

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Attachments

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
