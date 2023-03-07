Valmet Oyj : to replace turbine automation at Statkraft's gas power plant in Emden, Germany

Valmet will deliver a turbine automation system to Statkraft's gas power plant in Emden, Germany. The new system will replace an obsolete third-party turbine controller on a gas turbine. Modern automation will ensure the future availability of the gas turbine to produce peak energy to the local grid.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. New turbine automation will be commissioned in September 2023.

"Valmet has experience with several gas turbine automation retrofits. We are pleased to be Statkraft's partner for the turbine renovation project in Emden and will be glad to support them to achieve their global targets," says Johann Hilgers, Sales Manager, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes a Valmet DNA Gas Turbine Control System, a turbine protection system, a trend and event server as well as monitoring and engineering servers. Field cable engineering and installation are included, too.



Information about the customer Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations with 5,000 employees in 20 countries.

