    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
Valmet Oyj : to supply a biomass power boiler and a flue gas cleaning system to Tahara Biomass Power LLC in Japan

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Valmet Oyj's press release on December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a biomass power boiler and a flue gas cleaning system to Tahara Biomass Power LLC in Tahara, Japan. The new CFB (circulating fluidized bed) boiler will enable the customer's power plant to achieve a stable power supply at high thermal efficiency while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. This is already the sixth received order for Valmet's CFB boiler to the Japanese market since 2016.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of this kind of order is typically around EUR 70 million. The installation work is scheduled to start in 2023, and the plant will start commercial operation during 2025.

The project will be delivered in cooperation with the Japanese company JFE Engineering Corporation. JFE Engineering will be the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor for the Tahara Biomass Power Plant.

"We are proud to supply one of the largest biomass-fired boiler plants in Japan with a maximum biomass combustion capacity. This is also our sixth boiler plant order in a row with JFE Engineering Corporation, which is a proof of our long and trustful cooperation," says Jari Niemelä, Director, Boilers and Gasifiers, Energy business unit, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a biomass fired 112 MWe Valmet CFB Boiler and a flue gas cleaning system. The annual output of the Tahara Biomass Power Plant will be 770 million kWh, and the main fuel to be used is wood pellets. All the electricity generated will be supplied to the grid companies based on feed-in tariff scheme in Japan.

Information about Tahara Biomass Power LLC

Tahara Biomass Power LLC is a special purpose company owned by JFE Engineering Corporation, Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Toho Gas Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Century Corporation.

Information about JFE Engineering

JFE Engineering is part of the JFE Group. The company has its roots in steelmaking and shipbuilding businesses and has expanded its engineering business in the fields of energy and the environment, urban infrastructure and industrial machinery. JFE Engineering Corporation is a 100% subsidiary of JFE Holdings,Inc. that is listed in Tokyo Stock Exchange.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Jari Niemelä, Director, Boilers and Gasifiers, Energy business unit, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3178050

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
