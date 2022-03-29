Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : to supply a fiber furnish analyzer to Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. in Poland

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order from Arctic Paper to supply a Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) with services to its Kostrzyn plant located in the western part of Poland.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The solutions will be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

Due to the planned investment Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. will be able to improve the quality of paper production and further improve the production efficiency.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with Arctic Paper, as they are strongly aware on the environmental issues. Our solution will help them to minimize the environmental impact and use raw materials efficiently while improving the quality of their end-products," says Markku Merra, Sales Manager, Automation Business Line, Valmet.

Technical information about the Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer

Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) provides paper, board, and tissue makers with fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties. It represents the state-of-the-art online fiber analysis, building upon continuous advancements by Valmet over the past forty years. One of the key benefits of the Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer is the increased energy efficiency and refiner segment life while maintaining the highest pulp quality.

About the customer Arctic Paper Kostrzyn

Arctic Paper Kostrzyn is the largest producer of offset paper in Poland manufacturing uncoated woodfree paper for general printing use such as books, brochures and documents, but also modern papers for high-speed inkjet technologies.

Arctic Paper Kostrzyn belongs to Arctic Paper S.A., a leading European producer of high-quality graphic paper, listed on the stock exchanges in Warsaw and Stockholm employing 1,200 people in three mills: Kostrzyn nad Odrą (Poland), Munekdals and Grycksbo (Sweden).

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Markku Merra, Sales Manager, Austria & CEE, Automation business line, Valmet, tel: +43 664 1436307, markku.merra@valmet.com

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 3.9 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALMET OYJ
04:14aVALMET OYJ : to supply a fiber furnish analyzer to Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. in Poland
PU
03/28The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the merger pro..
AQ
03/28VALMET OYJ : is launching a new THRU-AIR® Bonder for Nonwovens web production
PU
03/25Valmet Oyj has filed a listing application for the listing of new shares in Valmet to b..
AQ
03/24Valmet To Deliver Automation Operations At Kemira Chemical Plant In Finland
MT
03/24VALMET OYJ : to deliver DNA Integrated Operations to Kemira Chemicals' Äetsä plant in Sast..
PU
03/24VALMET OYJ : New Valmet Retention Measurement provides more stable wet end operation from ..
PU
03/23VALMET OYJ : introduces a grate combustion vision application for waste-to-energy grate bo..
PU
03/22Valmet, Neles Sign $98 Million Loan Deal For Extra Funds Distribution In Merger
MT
03/22Neles' Board of Directors decided on an extra distribution in accordance with the combi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 346 M 4 769 M 4 769 M
Net income 2022 352 M 386 M 386 M
Net cash 2022 285 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 4 192 M 4 600 M 4 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 765
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,03 €
Average target price 38,47 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Tarja Tyni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMET OYJ-25.69%4 600
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.47%13 785
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.47%13 242
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-23.07%8 384
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.53%4 558
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.75%4 447