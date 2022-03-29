Valmet Oyj : to supply a fiber furnish analyzer to Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. in Poland

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order from Arctic Paper to supply a Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) with services to its Kostrzyn plant located in the western part of Poland.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The solutions will be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

Due to the planned investment Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. will be able to improve the quality of paper production and further improve the production efficiency.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with Arctic Paper, as they are strongly aware on the environmental issues. Our solution will help them to minimize the environmental impact and use raw materials efficiently while improving the quality of their end-products," says Markku Merra, Sales Manager, Automation Business Line, Valmet.

Technical information about the Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer

Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer (Valmet MAP Q) provides paper, board, and tissue makers with fast and precise online updates of key fiber and papermaking furnish properties. It represents the state-of-the-art online fiber analysis, building upon continuous advancements by Valmet over the past forty years. One of the key benefits of the Valmet Fiber Furnish Analyzer is the increased energy efficiency and refiner segment life while maintaining the highest pulp quality.

About the customer Arctic Paper Kostrzyn

Arctic Paper Kostrzyn is the largest producer of offset paper in Poland manufacturing uncoated woodfree paper for general printing use such as books, brochures and documents, but also modern papers for high-speed inkjet technologies.

Arctic Paper Kostrzyn belongs to Arctic Paper S.A., a leading European producer of high-quality graphic paper, listed on the stock exchanges in Warsaw and Stockholm employing 1,200 people in three mills: Kostrzyn nad Odrą (Poland), Munekdals and Grycksbo (Sweden).

