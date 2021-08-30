Log in
Valmet Oyj : to supply a paper machine grade conversion rebuild to one of its major customers in Indonesia

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Valmet Oyj's press release on August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a paper machine grade conversion rebuildto one of its major customers in Indonesia. In the project, paper machine, which was originally producing fine paper grades, will be rebuilt to produce brown grades. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine is scheduled for 2022.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 20-30 million.

'Our earlier good projects with the customer, along with other references and high-level technology, especially the forming section with shoe and blade technology,were significant advantages and differentiation factors for Valmet. This has also been one of the good showcases to present our wide product portfolio - the widest in the market - including new products for small and medium-size machinery from Valmet's acquisition from last year,' says Veli-Matti Miskala, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's grade conversion delivery will include a forming section rebuild into OptiFormer Gapwith shoe and blade technology, a new IntelliPress shoe pressas part of press section rebuild, pre- and after-dryersection rebuilds, a new IntelliReel reelwith transfer rails and process ventilation and runnability equipmentfor the board machine. The delivery will also include Valmet DNAautomation system for machine controls,spare partsand consumablespackages related to the machinery in the delivery.This combination of technology and automation will provide high-quality end-products and a significant capacity increase of the production line.

VALMET  
Corporate Communications 

For further information, please contact:
Tinggar Urip Simeon, Director, Indonesia and Malaysia Region, Valmet, tel. +6281113310213
Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 45 2711711

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. 

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy. 

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.  

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
