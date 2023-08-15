Valmet will supply a press section rebuild to Papeles y Conversiones de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (PCM)'s mill in Guadalupe, Mexico.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order is EUR 6.1 million. The start-up is scheduled for late 2024.

The goal of the project is to increase capacity by upgrading the existing recycled linerboard and medium machine, BM 1, to maximize dryness out of the press while optimizing machine efficiency and product quality.

"With this press and other modifications such as the headbox and others from Valmet, we will achieve the production goal on the machine number 1," says Agustin Anaya, CEO/Owner, Papeles y Conversiones de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

"We're pleased to partner with PCM to provide the highest quality and technology for this press section with our compact shoe press design," says Jukka Tiitinen, Area President, North America, Valmet.

The press section rebuild will include a complete Valmet IntelliTriNip press with a shoe press, a press pulper, press clothing, a felt conditioning package, tail threading system, mechanical drives and site services. The new press will have three nips with the last nip designed for 1,250 kN/m. It will utilize Valmet's high-performance felts and sleeve to achieve increased dryness and superior sheet quality.



The 2,950 mm-wide (wire) BM 1 produces test liner grades in the design speed of 1,100 m/min and a basis weight range of 115-250 g/m².

PCM specializes in the manufacturing and conversion of paper, offering the market comprehensive solutions for the identification, coding, and packaging of its products. PCM is recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the Best Mexican Companies by Banamex, Deloitte and Tec de Monterrey.

