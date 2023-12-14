Valmet will supply Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) and Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with the latest web-based Valmet DNA User Interface to Union Paper Mills' paper machine PM 2 in its Dubai facility, in the United Arab Emirates.

Union Paper Mills selected Valmet's automation systems based on a successful previous project conducted in 2017 for the automation of paper machine PM 3 in its Al Dhafra facility in Abu Dhabi. The new systems will replace the existing DCS and QCS from another supplier and enable the mill to improve the operating efficiency and optimize the end-product quality with the latest automation technology.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2023. The delivery and start-up will take place in 2024. The value of the order is not disclosed.

"We have seen good performance of Valmet DNA Distributed Control System and Valmet IQ Quality Control System at Al Dhafra mill and several other references in the region. And Valmet's local service team from Valmet's United Arab Emirates office provides good and competent service," saysChander PrakashSharma, Automation Manager, Union Paper Mills.

"We are proud to get the trust and this repeat order from our customer. This confirms that we have made good work as the leading automation supplier in the area with a strong service team," saysChristian Kallich, Area Sales Director, Pulp & Paper, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes the Valmet DNA Distributed Control System with design, engineering, manufacturing, factory acceptance test and installation for PM 2.

The Valmet IQ Quality Control System will be supplied for PM 2 including scanners and related measurements and control applications, enabling improved machine performance and end-product quality.

The single system automation solution includes the new web-based Valmet DNA User interface which makes the most meaningful information available to all process automation users according to their roles, regardless of their location. The future-proof solution supports the extensions of Valmet Industrial Internet applications.

About the customer

Union Paper Mills is situated in the United Arab Emirates with two sites: the Dubai facility in Dubai, and the Al Dhafra facility in Abu Dhabi, both producing containerboard papers out of 100% recycled wastepaper.

Union Paper Mills group was created in 1987 and is part of the M.A.H.Y. Khoory Group, one of the oldest companies established in the United Arab Emirates withmore than 3,100 employees from 30 nationalities.

