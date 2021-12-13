Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : to supply automation to Fortum's new hydrometallurgical plant in Harjavalta, Finland

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Valmet Oyj's trade press release on December 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply automation to Fortum's new hydrometallurgical plant in Harjavalta, Finland. The new facility can efficiently recycle the valuable metals found in lithium batteries used in electric cars, along with various waste fractions generated in the battery production chain.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in June 2022.

"It is important for us to ensure high plant availability and remove all potential risks. We chose Valmet DNA technology because it enables us to be constantly aware of the process status," says Tero Holländer, Head of Business Line Batteries, Fortum.

"Valmet is proud to be involved in this project that will help meet the rising demand for recycled battery materials and enable the sustainable recovery of materials essential in the manufacturing of new electric vehicle batteries. We are currently carrying out comprehensive research and development on the traceability and optimization of processes. This enables us to bring greater value in the future to the advancement of supply chain traceability and the production of battery minerals, for example," says Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Lithium-ion batteries are first disassembled and treated during a mechanical process at Fortum's plant in Ikaalinen. The battery's black mass, containing critical metals, is collected and then taken to Harjavalta for hydrometallurgical processing that will be controlled with Valmet's automation technology.

Valmet will supply automation to Fortum's new hydrometallurgical plant in Harjavalta, Finland. (Illustrative image: Fortum)

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a Valmet DNA Automation System with an integrated information management system and a HIMA safety system, installation, commissioning and training.

Valmet DNA Automation System is equipped with a web-based Valmet DNA User Interface that extends the use of the automation system beyond traditional remote operations. Built with the latest web technologies, it comes with a secure web-based access that enables the plant teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

About the customer Fortum

Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries and with close to 20,000 professionals. It provides its customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. Together with its subsidiary Uniper, Fortum is the third largest producer of CO2-free electricity in Europe. The company is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Energy and Process Industry, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 549 2330

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
