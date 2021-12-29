Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : to supply quality control system for flexographic printing machine to Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd in China

12/29/2021 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valmet Oyj's trade press release December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order of Valmet IQ quality control system from Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd for their flexographic printing machine. The system will be installed in the customer's flexo printer to solve board cracking issues by controlling board moisture across the printing process.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The delivery will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

"Valmet has developed its advanced and innovative technology further to be able to improve flexographic printing process as well. We are confident that Valmet's expertise will also help us to improve our efficiency so that we are able to stay ahead of our competitors and reduce environmental impact. We see this as a wise investment," says Alan Chen, Production Manager, Lamipak.

"We are very happy to provide Valmet IQ quality management solutions to Lamipak. Our advanced quality control system will bring Lamipak's production efficiency to a new level," says Zhou Liang, Sales manager, China, Automation business line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The order consists of Valmet IQ Converting Scanner with single-sided IR Moisture measurement, IQ Moisturizer water-spray system and IQ Multipoint Moisture measurement system. All these are tied together with advanced IQ CD/MD close loop control. With the online data, water-spray system and advanced control technology, the flexographic printing process will be more stable resulting in better quality of the printed board.

Information about the customer Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd

Lamipak constructed a manufacturing facility dedicated to aseptic packaging in 2007. Lamipak has evolved over the past decade to become one of the leaders as an aseptic packaging solutions provider and its products and services are used in over 40 different countries around the globe. Its annual output is around 5 billion aseptic packages.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Zhou Liang, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 15921770360

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALMET OYJ
04:57aVALMET OYJ : to supply quality control system for flexographic printing machine to Lamipak..
PU
12/28Valmet Bags New $79 Million Boiler Order from Japan's Tahara Biomass Power
MT
12/28VALMET OYJ : to supply a biomass power boiler and a flue gas cleaning system to Tahara Bio..
PU
12/23VALMET OYJ : to supply quality control system to Oy Essity Finland Ab
PU
12/22VALMET OYJ : Safety, a key driver in product development for Valmet Refiner Segments &ndas..
PU
12/22VALMET OYJ : to supply oxygen delignification system to Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill in..
PU
12/21Valmet to Supply an Extensive Recycled Fiber Line and Paper Machine Grade Conversion Re..
CI
12/21VALMET OYJ : to supply an extensive recycled fiber line and paper machine grade conversion..
PU
12/20VALMET OYJ : to supply microwave consistency measurements to SCA Ortviken mill in Sweden
PU
12/20The Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj has decided on share-based incentive plans for key..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 028 M 4 543 M 4 543 M
Net income 2021 312 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2021 111 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 5 680 M 6 426 M 6 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 14 179
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,00 €
Average target price 38,98 €
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Tarja Tyni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMET OYJ62.67%6 426
NORDSON CORPORATION27.69%14 928
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.70.16%10 860
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.71.04%7 389
MAREL HF.10.41%5 042
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.35.09%4 859