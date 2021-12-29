Valmet Oyj : to supply quality control system for flexographic printing machine to Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd in China

Valmet Oyj's trade press release December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order of Valmet IQ quality control system from Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd for their flexographic printing machine. The system will be installed in the customer's flexo printer to solve board cracking issues by controlling board moisture across the printing process.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The delivery will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

"Valmet has developed its advanced and innovative technology further to be able to improve flexographic printing process as well. We are confident that Valmet's expertise will also help us to improve our efficiency so that we are able to stay ahead of our competitors and reduce environmental impact. We see this as a wise investment," says Alan Chen, Production Manager, Lamipak.

"We are very happy to provide Valmet IQ quality management solutions to Lamipak. Our advanced quality control system will bring Lamipak's production efficiency to a new level," says Zhou Liang, Sales manager, China, Automation business line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The order consists of Valmet IQ Converting Scanner with single-sided IR Moisture measurement, IQ Moisturizer water-spray system and IQ Multipoint Moisture measurement system. All these are tied together with advanced IQ CD/MD close loop control. With the online data, water-spray system and advanced control technology, the flexographic printing process will be more stable resulting in better quality of the printed board.

Information about the customer Lamipak (Kunshan) Co. Ltd

Lamipak constructed a manufacturing facility dedicated to aseptic packaging in 2007. Lamipak has evolved over the past decade to become one of the leaders as an aseptic packaging solutions provider and its products and services are used in over 40 different countries around the globe. Its annual output is around 5 billion aseptic packages.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Zhou Liang, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 15921770360

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Processing of personal data