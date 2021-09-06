Log in
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
Valmet Oyj : will supply IQ Scanners and IQ Dilution Profiler to Xinxiang Xinya Paper in China

09/06/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply Valmet IQ Scanners and Valmet IQ Dilution Profiler to Xinxiang Xinya Paper Co., Ltd. in China. The systems will be installed on Xinxiang Xinya Paper's paper machine PM2 to improve production runnability and end-product quality.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The delivery will take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.

'Valmet has advanced and innovative technology, and their service is very professional. Cooperation with Valmet has been a very nice experience. We have full confidence in Valmet's technology and the solution offered. We believe that this is a reliable and smart choice for us,' says Baoshi Qin, General Engineer, Xinya Paper Group.

'We are pleased to provide Valmet IQ quality management solutions to our customer. With our combination of process know-how and service, we will support Xinya Paper to develop their automation level,' says Richard Sui, China, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for Xinxiang Xinya Paper consists of Valmet IQ Quality Control System with scanner and related measurements and controls. With more accurate data available and new control technology, the machine can be controlled much better than before resulting in improved machine performance and end-product quality.

Valmet IQ Dilution Profiler is a profile control system for advanced positioning of the headbox valves. It has been specially designed for achieving the best possible weight profile that a headbox can produce.

Information about the customer Xinxiang Xinya Paper Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Xinya Paper is a leading enterprise in the papermaking industry in Henan Province and a pilot enterprise of circular economy in China. The group has pulp and papermaking as its main business and also a comprehensive business scope of heat and power cogeneration, pharmaceutical and chemical engineering, logistics and trade, machinery manufacturing, forest base development and environmental protection. With an annual papermaking capacity of 800,000 tons and total assets of t 478 million euros, it ranks the first in Henan, and 22nd in China's pulp and paper industry.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Richard Sui, Sales Manager, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 21 3997 5000

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
