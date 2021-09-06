Valmet Oyj : will supply IQ Scanners and IQ Dilution Profiler to Xinxiang Xinya Paper in China

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply Valmet IQ S

can

ners and Valmet IQ Dilution Profiler to Xinxiang Xinya Paper Co., Ltd. in China. The systems will be installed on Xinxiang Xinya Paper's paper machine PM2 to improve production runnability and end-product quality.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The delivery will take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.

'Valmet has advanced and innovative technology, and their service is very professional. Cooperation with Valmet has been a very nice experience. We have full confidence in Valmet's technology and the solution offered. We believe that this is a reliable and smart choice for us,' says Baoshi Qin, General Engineer, Xinya Paper Group.

'We are pleased to provide Valmet IQ quality management solutions to our customer. With our combination of process know-how and service, we will support Xinya Paper to develop their automation level,' says Richard Sui, China, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for Xinxiang Xinya Paper consists of Valmet IQ Quality Control System with scanner and related measurements and controls. With more accurate data available and new control technology, the machine can be controlled much better than before resulting in improved machine performance and end-product quality.

Valmet IQ Dilution Profiler is a profile control system for advanced positioning of the headbox valves. It has been specially designed for achieving the best possible weight profile that a headbox can produce.

Information about the customer Xinxiang Xinya Paper Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Xinya Paper is a leading enterprise in the papermaking industry in Henan Province and a pilot enterprise of circular economy in China. The group has pulp and papermaking as its main business and also a comprehensive business scope of heat and power cogeneration, pharmaceutical and chemical engineering, logistics and trade, machinery manufacturing, forest base development and environmental protection. With an annual papermaking capacity of 800,000 tons and total assets of t 478 million euros, it ranks the first in Henan, and 22nd in China's pulp and paper industry.

