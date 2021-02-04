Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2020: Net sales amounted to EUR 3,740 million and Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 365 million in 2020

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.

October-December 2020: Orders received decreased and Comparable EBITA increased

Orders received decreased 7 percent to EUR 940 million (EUR 1,009 million).

Orders received increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Automation business line, and decreased in the Services, and Pulp and Energy business lines.

Orders received increased in China and Asia-Pacific, and decreased in South America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and North America.

Net sales increased 6 percent to EUR 1,167 million (EUR 1,103 million).

Net sales increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Services, and Automation business lines, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy business line.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 146 million (EUR 118 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 12.5 percent (10.7%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher net sales and lower selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.67 (EUR 0.54).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 0 million (EUR 1 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 114 million (EUR 182 million).

January-December 2020: Comparable EBITA increased

Orders received decreased 8 percent to EUR 3,653 million (EUR 3,986 million).

Orders received remained at the previous year's level in the Paper business line, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy, Services, and Automation business lines.

Orders received increased in China and decreased in South America, North America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

Net sales amounted to EUR 3,740 million (EUR 3,547 million).

Net sales increased in the Paper, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 365 million (EUR 316 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 9.8 percent (8.9%).

Comparable EBITA increased due to higher net sales and lower SG&A expenses.

Earnings per share were EUR 1.54 (EUR 1.35).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -10 million (EUR -1 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 532 million (EUR 295 million).

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes for the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share be paid. The proposed dividend equals to 58 percent of the net result.

Guidance for 2021

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook in automation has improved to good (previously good/satisfactory), the short-term market outlook in tissue has improved to good (previously satisfactory), and the short-term market outlook in energy has decreased to weak (previously satisfactory). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for pulp, and board and paper, and the satisfactory/weak short-term market outlook for services.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Comparable EBITA increased for the seventh consecutive year

'Valmet's orders received amounted to EUR 3.65 billion in 2020. Orders received remained at the previous year's level of over EUR 1 billion in Paper, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy and Services business lines. Automation orders received, including package sales to capital projects, remained at the previous year's level. While the COVID-19 related travel restrictions and lower capacity utilization in graphical paper mills had a negative impact on Services order intake, the pandemic did not cause major impacts on Valmet's capital business. In 2020, the market activity was especially strong in China, where 2020 was a record year for Valmet.

Our net sales amounted to EUR 3.74 billion in 2020. Net sales increased in the capital business and remained at previous year's level in the stable business. Comparable EBITA increased 16 percent to EUR 365 million. This represents 9.8 percent of net sales, close to our new target range of 10-12 percent. Our whole organization performed well during this exceptional year and found new ways to operate. Many new digital tools and solutions to do business and serve our customers were introduced, and they can be utilized to improve Valmet's and customers' processes also after the pandemic.

In recent years, Valmet has followed its acquisition strategy of making well-considered acquisitions with a clear industrial logic. In 2020, Valmet strengthened its board and tissue technology offering by acquiring PMP Group in Poland. The former PMP's offering of small and medium-sized tissue machines and board and paper machine rebuilds complements Valmet's offering for wide and fast machines and rebuilds. In June 2020, Valmet acquired a 14.9 percent ownership in Neles and gradually increased its ownership to 29.5 percent of the company. The potential merger of Valmet and Neles would create a Nordic-based global leader with a unique offering for global process industries and with excellent potential for long-term shareholder value creation.

Valmet's business is supported by favorable megatrends, we have a solid order backlog and have been able to improve our profitability every year since the demerger at the end of 2013. Valmet is starting the year 2021 from a good position.'

Key figures1

EUR million Q4/2020 Q4/2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Orders received 940 1,009 -7 % 3,653 3,986 -8 % Order backlog2 3,257 3,333 -2 % 3,257 3,333 -2 % Net sales 1,167 1,103 6 % 3,740 3,547 5 % Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 146 118 24 % 365 316 16 % % of net sales 12.5 % 10.7 % 9.8 % 8.9 % Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 147 119 23 % 355 315 13 % % of net sales 12.6 % 10.8 % 9.5 % 8.9 % Operating profit (EBIT) 135 110 23 % 319 281 13 % % of net sales 11.6 % 9.9 % 8.5 % 7.9 % Profit before taxes 133 105 26 % 307 269 14 % Profit for the period 100 81 24 % 231 202 15 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.67 0.54 24 % 1.54 1.35 15 % Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.67 0.54 24 % 1.54 1.35 15 % Equity per share, EUR2 7.60 6.95 9 % 7.60 6.95 9 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 114 182 -37 % 532 295 81 % Cash flow after investments 40 161 -75 % -60 58 Return on equity (ROE) (annualized) 21 % 20 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized) 22 % 23 % Equity to assets ratio2 39 % 41 % Gearing2 13 % -9 %

The calculation of key figures is presented on page 49. At end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q4/2020 Q4/2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Services 342 395 -13 % 1,356 1,459 -7 % Automation 96 96 1 % 334 359 -7 % Pulp and Energy 291 320 -9 % 934 1,125 -17 % Paper 211 199 6 % 1,029 1,043 -1 % Total 940 1,009 -7 % 3,653 3,986 -8 %

Order backlog, EUR million As at Dec 31, 2020 As at Dec 31, 2019 Change As at Sep 30, 2020 Total 3,257 3,333 -2 % 3,311

Net sales, EUR million Q4/2020 Q4/2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Services 402 400 0 % 1,327 1,374 -3 % Automation 117 120 -3 % 335 341 -2 % Pulp and Energy 286 315 -9 % 1,003 919 9 % Paper 362 267 36 % 1,076 913 18 % Total 1,167 1,103 6 % 3,740 3,547 5 %

