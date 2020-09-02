Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet Oyj    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet's financial reporting in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on September 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2021 as follows:

February 4, 2021 - Financial Statements Review for 2020
April 22, 2021 - Interim Review for January–March 2021
July 22, 2021 - Half Year Financial Review for January–June 2021
October 26, 2021 - Interim Review for January–September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during the week starting on February 22, 2021 (week 8) at the latest.

Valmet’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations


Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VALMET OYJ
02:45aVALMET OYJ : Valmetin taloudellinen tiedottaminen vuonna 2021
PU
02:30aValmet's financial reporting in 2021
GL
08/27VALMET TOIMITTAA ITC : n Bhadrachalamin sellutehtaalle Intiaan uuden valkaisimon..
PU
08/27Valmet to supply new bleach plant and upgrade of batch cooking and fiberline ..
GL
08/26VALMET OYJ : toimittaa IQ -laadunhallintajärjestelmän ukrainalaiselle PJSC Kyiv ..
PU
08/26VALMET OYJ : to supply IQ quality management system to PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and P..
PU
08/24VALMET OYJ : toimittaa automaation ECOFARIOn teknologiaan, joka poistaa jopa 99,..
PU
08/21VALMET OYJ : ja Metsä Spring kehittävät yhteistyössä uudenlaisia 3D-kuitutuottei..
PU
08/21VALMET OYJ : and Metsä Spring cooperate in developing novel 3D fiber products
PU
08/18VALMET OYJ : to supply start-up clothing to Stora Enso's Oulu Mill in Finland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 725 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net income 2020 201 M 239 M 239 M
Net cash 2020 95,4 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 3 379 M 4 038 M 4 020 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 13 626
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,64 €
Last Close Price 22,60 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET OYJ5.81%4 038
NORDSON CORPORATION16.54%10 947
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.227.05%9 419
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.48%3 946
MAREL HF.14.82%3 833
I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.4.91%3 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group