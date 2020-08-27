Log in
Valmet to supply new bleach plant and upgrade of batch cooking and fiberline to ITC's Bhadrachalam pulp mill in India

08/27/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release on August 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will deliver a new bleach plant and upgrade of the batch cooking and fiberline to ITC's Bhadrachalam pulp mill in India.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2020. The order value will not be disclosed. An order of this scope is typically around EUR 20-30 million. The start-up is scheduled for 2022.

The Bhadrachalam pulp mill has an increased demand of pulp due to continuous expansion in board production. The company has recently invested in Valmet’s board machine, a new high power recovery boiler and ash leaching plant.

“Valmet has been a trusted partner for our paperboard and chemical pulp lines and has constantly put efforts in research and development of the operation issues and input condition changes. For this reason, ITC's management chose Valmet as the supplier of the new bleach plant,” says Sanjay Singh, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Limited, Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division.

"Valmet and ITC have put a lot of effort into a thorough pre-engineering aiming at increasing the production, reducing operating costs and improving the fiberline’s availability. I am happy to say that the outcome is a state-of-the-art process solution combining existing equipment with the latest technology, which will allow ITC to increase its pulp production with improved pulp quality at reduced cost per ton of pulp. This project is the result of good cooperation between ITC and Valmet, and we are committed to continuing to support ITC with the latest technology and strong local presence in India," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes new bleach plant, batch cooking extension and fiberline upgrade. The supply scope consists of main equipment, basic engineering, training, site services and corresponding spare parts. In addition to this, the delivery also includes Valmet Industrial Internet VII for Pulp Quality solutions for the new bleach plant in order to secure reliable and efficient operation.

Information about the customer ITC Limited

ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division is among the leaders in the paper and paperboard business with solutions to meet a diverse cross-section of packaging and communication needs. With emphasis on harnessing technology, the company has emerged as the largest manufacturer of packaging and graphic boards in South Asia. ITC's Paper Board and Specialty Paper's Division has eleven machines at three locations with production capacity of 800,000 tons per annum. End-market products are surface sized printing and writing papers, non-surface sized printing and writing papers, paperboards and coated boards.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet, tel. +91 96548 13696
NK Jain, Head Capital Sales, India Region, Valmet, tel. +91 987325 1858
Eva Engelfeldt, Senior Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +46 706 80 52 19

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
