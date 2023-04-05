Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valmont Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMI   US9202531011

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:39 2023-04-05 pm EDT
291.72 USD   -2.60%
03:04pValley and Prospera Take Technology Advancements on the Road Launching the AgTech Tour 2023
BU
03/30Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
03/30VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valley and Prospera Take Technology Advancements on the Road Launching the AgTech Tour 2023

04/05/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Featuring the Latest Plant Insights Technology

Showcasing a culmination of the latest developments in AgTech, Valley and Prospera, companies of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) kicked off their nationwide AgTech Tour 2023 at Valmont headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, further demonstrating their leadership in advancing agricultural productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005677/en/

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen addresses how Valmont's leadership is advancing agricultural productivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen addresses how Valmont's leadership is advancing agricultural productivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

With growers facing challenges of elevated input costs and labor shortages, it puts a pinch on profitability and that’s where AgTech makes a difference.

Offering a diverse portfolio of AgTech solutions, farming operations can rest assured that technology advancements from Prospera and Valley can attribute to time and labor-saving measures, ground-truthing results, and effective input reduction all while maximizing profitability.

Leaning on his agricultural experience, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen addressed the audience emphasizing the importance of leading AgTech for greater efficiency and sustainability. “Today, we celebrate innovation and risk-taking, and celebrate the past, but get really fired up about the future,” stated Governor Pillen. “What extraordinary opportunities there are when you think of where we’ve been over the last hundred years and where we are today…we haven’t seen anything yet.”

By guiding growers to value-based tech they can reduce costly inputs by taking advantage of the pivots already in the field to remediate plant-level issues. The technology from Prospera and Valley, affords growers a healthier crop and greater profitability.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and CEO of Valmont Industries stated, “Growers are experts in maximizing yields, but increasing profits through reducing inputs is gaining traction due to cost increases in recent years. The way to expand field production is to eliminate the guesswork through reliable intelligence, so growers can use fewer inputs and reduce labor costs as they maximize their yield potential.”

“Valmont believes ag technology plays a substantial role in helping farmers increase land productivity while optimizing the use of water, fertilizer, and pesticides,” said Prospera President Daniel Koppel. “We believe the best way to understand the benefits of Plant Insights is to see it in action. The AgTech Tour is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the many ways growers can maximize profits, minimize inputs, and reduce labor costs. We invite growers from all parts of the country to have a frank and open discussion with our experts on the AgTech Tour.”

The AgTech Tour 2023 will set a course for hands-on tech interaction with growers at Valley Dealers throughout the country. The tour is set to begin in the southeast, journey to the south-central states, proceed by way of the pacific northwest region and conclude in the central midwest. The entire lifecycle of technology will be represented with proven, in-field ROI delivery.

AgTech Tour 2023 Highlights

  • Featuring: Plant Insights – Monitor crop health.
  • Irrigation Insights – Detect pivot irrigation issues.
  • Remote Management – Take control with smart farm solutions.
  • Scheduling – Irrigation planning and optimization.
  • ICON Control Panels – Irrigation control made easy.
  • Machine Diagnostics – Detect and manage machine health.

With the feature service of the latest in Plant Insights technology, Kaniewski adds, “The synergy in technology behind Plant Insights and the center pivot is the single best way to advance agronomy in the world. It is a tool to work alongside crop consultants, to validate their scout and see what is missing, all from the palm of your hand – pests, weeds, emergence, and profitability.”

Plant Insights Giveaway
During the AgTech Tour, three growers will benefit from Plant Insights system giveaway along with a free one-year subscription by registering at a local Valley Dealer event. Growers can also signup by vising agtechtour.com.

For more information about the AgTech Tour 2023, visit agtechtour.com.

Valley®, a Valmont® company, has been the leader in advancing agricultural productivity, from the first center pivots in 1954 to the precision ag technology of today. Prospera, a Valmont company, develops agricultural technologies that manage and optimize irrigation and crop health to conserve resources and improve yields.

This data empowers better decisions. Together, they help improve agriculture, transforming food productivity while doing more with less. Valmont is a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity to improve life. Visit valleyirrigation.com, prospera.ag and valmont.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:04pValley and Prospera Take Technology Advancements on the Road Launching the AgTech Tour ..
BU
03/30Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
03/30VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22Valmont Announces 2023 Investor Day Event in New York City
BU
03/16Insider Sell: Valmont Industries
MT
03/14Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership with ClearWorld
CI
03/01VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/01Valmont Industries Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces $400 Million Share Repurc..
AQ
02/28Valmont Raises Quarterly Dividend, Reauthorizes Stock Buyback Program; Shares Gain
MT
02/28Valmont Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 586 M - -
Net income 2023 317 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 6 394 M 6 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 364
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 299,50 $
Average target price 340,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Angi Chamberlain Vice President-Infrastructure Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.43%6 394
VINCI12.08%64 458
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.44%37 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.18%37 132
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.13%25 725
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.14%23 422
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer