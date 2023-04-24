Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $2.40 per share.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005806/en/