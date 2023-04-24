Advanced search
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
300.86 USD   -1.18%
04:19pValmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:00aTranscript : Valmont Industries, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/21Valmont, CSX rise; PC Connection, Regions Financial fall
AQ
Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/24/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $2.40 per share.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 573 M - -
Net income 2023 318 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 6 500 M 6 500 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 364
Free-Float 74,7%
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 304,44 $
Average target price 334,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Angi Chamberlain Vice President-Infrastructure Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.93%6 500
VINCI18.19%68 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.92%38 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.88%37 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED58.63%29 304
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.35%24 068
