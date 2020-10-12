Log in
Valmont Industries : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

10/12/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure and irrigation equipment for agriculture, will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.

A news release outlining third quarter financial results will be distributed after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 3Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13698673. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on October 29, 2020.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont® is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005666/en/

Renee Campbell
(402) 963-1057

Source: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

Valmont Industries Inc. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 20:24:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 741 M - -
Net income 2020 138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 3 004 M 3 004 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 862
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 139,33 $
Last Close Price 140,61 $
Spread / Highest target 8,81%
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & SVP
Karel Robert den Daas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.12%3 004
VINCI SA-24.10%49 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.36%31 970
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.40%18 590
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.14%18 227
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.29%17 467
