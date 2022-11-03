Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valmont Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMI   US9202531011

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
314.89 USD   +0.87%
05:06pValmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pValmont Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eugene Padgett Compensation Package

1. Base Salary: $335,000 peryear
2. Participation in Valmont's 2023 Annual Incentive Plan - Corporate Plan with a target of 50% of base salary and capped at 2x bonustarget.
3. Participation in the PSU Plan of Valmont's 2022-2024 (prorated from start date -2/3rds).
4.Participation in the remaining long term incentive plans, effective January 2023 (PSU 50%, RSU 25%, Stock Options 25% of total target value equals 80% of basesalary).
5.Participation in Valmont's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, VERSP 401(k) plan, health and welfare benefitplans.
6. New Hire Equity Grant for EquityReplacement:
a. Award of approximately $25,000 (approximately 90 RSUs) in restricted unit shares as of the start date, with three-year tiered vesting (1/3 per year) using the standard Valmont agreementform.
7. 2022 Cash CompensationProvisions
a. Sign-on Bonus of $75,000 for equity and bonus payout by previousemployer.
8. Stock ownership guideline of 1.5x of BaseSalary.
9. Full relocationpackage.

Disclaimer

Valmont Industries Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:06pValmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pValmont Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11/02VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/02Valmont Appoints Gene Padgett as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Of..
BU
11/02Valmont Appoints Gene Padgett as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Of..
CI
11/01Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/01Valmont Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 17, 2023
CI
10/27Transcript : Valmont Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/26Valmont : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Valmont Industries Q3 Results Rise; Ups 2022 Growth Outlook; Shares Gain After-Hours
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 272 M - -
Net income 2022 284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 6 665 M 6 665 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 041
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 312,16 $
Average target price 325,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Angi Chamberlain Vice President-Infrastructure Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.28.17%6 665
VINCI1.46%52 459
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.91%34 180
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.20%27 622
QUANTA SERVICES19.29%19 563
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.50%17 494