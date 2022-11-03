Valmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K

Eugene Padgett Compensation Package
|
1.
|
Base Salary: $335,000 peryear
|
2.
|
Participation in Valmont's 2023 Annual Incentive Plan - Corporate Plan with a target of 50% of base salary and capped at 2x bonustarget.
|
3.
|
Participation in the PSU Plan of Valmont's 2022-2024 (prorated from start date -2/3rds).
4.Participation in the remaining long term incentive plans, effective January 2023 (PSU 50%, RSU 25%, Stock Options 25% of total target value equals 80% of basesalary).
5.Participation in Valmont's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, VERSP 401(k) plan, health and welfare benefitplans.
|
6.
|
New Hire Equity Grant for EquityReplacement:
|
a.
|
Award of approximately $25,000 (approximately 90 RSUs) in restricted unit shares as of the start date, with three-year tiered vesting (1/3 per year) using the standard Valmont agreementform.
|
7.
|
2022 Cash CompensationProvisions
|
a.
|
Sign-on Bonus of $75,000 for equity and bonus payout by previousemployer.
|
8.
|
Stock ownership guideline of 1.5x of BaseSalary.
|
9.
|
Full relocationpackage.
Disclaimer
