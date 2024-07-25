Q2 2024 Earnings
Today's Agenda
- Q2 2024 Results
- Current Market Dynamics and Long-term Megatrends
- Strategic Priorities
- Updated 2024 Outlook and Guidance
- Q&A
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
CEO Opening Comments
Avner Applbaum, President & CEO
Q2 2024 Financials and Key Messages
$1.04B
(0.6%)
14.2%
$4.91
$131M
$27M
Net Sales
Y/Y Net Sales
Operating Margin
Diluted EPS
Operating Cash Flow
Cash Returned to Shareholders
The global Valmont team achieved strong results, expanding operating margins 140 bps and increasing diluted EPS to $4.91, on comparable sales
Commercial and operational execution, pricing strategies and an improved cost structure contributed to the improved profitability, guided by the Valmont Business Model
Infrastructure sales were $763 million, down 1% year-over-year, as strong utility market demand and favorable pricing across the portfolio were more than offset by product mix shift, lower telecom and solar volumes, and the effect of lower steel index on price
Agriculture sales were $282 million, up slightly year-over-year, with North America volumes higher on replacement sales due to severe storm events; international markets mixed with continued softness in Brazil and good momentum in Middle East project business
Infrastructure Market Drivers
Steady-to-improvingnear-term demand across our markets, with positive long-term drivers
Near Term Demand
- Elevated utility capex spending due to the energy transition, replacement of aging infrastructure, and power load growth
- Strong Department of Transportation demand supported by road construction investment with future benefits expected from IIJA1; commercial lighting markets remain muted
- Telecom remains soft as wireless carriers are likely to maintain a more normalized level of capex spending following record investment years
- Solar market remains attractive with strong demand tailwinds
- Coatings continues to align with GDP trends while supporting internal production
Global Megatrends
Multi-Year Energy
Aging Infrastructure
Technology &
Transition
& Resilience
Data Consumption
Enabling the
Grid hardening and
Exponential growth in
optimization to support
building climate
the volume, velocity,
the growing need for
resilience with
and variety of data
diverse energy
intensifying weather,
being generated,
consumption including
supported through
transmitted, and
renewables to address
reliable infrastructure.
consumed across
connectivity demands
various digital
for a growing population
platforms and devices.
and urbanization.
1 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Agriculture Market Drivers
Outlook for sustained long-term growth remains strong, despite short-term demand headwinds
Near Term Demand
- North America order rates were higher due to storm events; grower sentiment remains muted due to expected NFI1 decline this year and the downward trend in grain prices
- Brazil expected farm income remains pressured by lower grain prices; FINAME was renewed; the country remains a key part of our long- term strategy
- International project pipeline is strong; current Egypt project and additional $50 million in Middle East projects remain on track
Global Megatrends
Food
Sustainability &
Population
Security
Productivity
Growth
Giving the means for
Water conservation and
Pressure to produce
the world to produce
being good stewards of
more food leads to an
their own food and
the land that is available
intensified focus on
enabling less
will continue to be
improving yields
reliability on others.
important and addressing
(crops and livestock)
labor shortages. It is
to meet the dietary
about doing more with
needs of a growing
less and using technology
population.
to our advantage in
meeting those demands.
1 Net Farm Income
Maximizing Value Creation
- Leveraging focus areas and core values of Valmont Business Model to produce desired outcomes
- We've refined our strategy and are concentrating growth on high- return areas that align our core competencies with customer needs
- Initial focus on realigning the organization to streamline decision- making and create agility to respond to evolving market demands, while reducing cost structure
- Now refocusing commercial (commercial execution) and operating teams (operational excellence) on opportunities that deliver the greatest value and drive the highest return
- Utility produced a greater mix of distribution and substation structures - enhancing margins while accommodating customers
- Solar is exiting certain low-margin projects as we focus on enhancing profitability and ROIC
Taking Action to Enhance our Competitive Position and Drive Profitable Growth
Conserving Resources. Improving Life. ®
ESG is a core focus area: It creates efficiencies and cost savings, improves safety, manages risks, and fosters innovation, enhancing our resilience and competitive edge
Recommitted to our 2025 environmental goals1:
10%
12%
Reduction in
Additional Reduction in
Scope I/II
Normalized Global
Carbon Intensity
Electrical Usage
19% 100%
Reduction in Scope I of global manufacturing
Mobile Source
facilities to adopt low-
Combustion Fuel
flow water fixtures for
Carbon Emissions
nonproduction areas
2024 Sustainability Report Highlights:
- Notable improvements in 2023 safety metrics, including a 13.5% TRIR reduction
- A record global response rate of 87% on our most recent employee engagement survey
- Indapur Taluka Galvanizing facility in India was awarded The Valmont Sustainability Award
- Earned multiple honors and awards for ESG initiatives
Released 9th Sustainability Report, Demonstrating Dedication to Sustainable Practices and Solutions
1 Based on 2018 Baseline Data
Financial Results and Outlook
Tim Francis, Interim CFO
