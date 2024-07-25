These slides contain (and the accompanying oral discussion will contain) "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the integration of acquisitions and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw materials, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward- looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Q2 2024 Financials and Key Messages

$1.04B (0.6%) 14.2% $4.91 $131M $27M Net Sales Y/Y Net Sales Operating Margin Diluted EPS Operating Cash Flow Cash Returned to Shareholders

The global Valmont team achieved strong results, expanding operating margins 140 bps and increasing diluted EPS to $4.91, on comparable sales

Commercial and operational execution, pricing strategies and an improved cost structure contributed to the improved profitability, guided by the Valmont Business Model

Infrastructure sales were $763 million, down 1% year-over-year, as strong utility market demand and favorable pricing across the portfolio were more than offset by product mix shift, lower telecom and solar volumes, and the effect of lower steel index on price

Agriculture sales were $282 million, up slightly year-over-year, with North America volumes higher on replacement sales due to severe storm events; international markets mixed with continued softness in Brazil and good momentum in Middle East project business

