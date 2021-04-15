Valmont Industries : to Host Virtual Investor Day

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s business drivers and long-term growth strategies, including innovation through new products and technology, ESG initiatives and capital allocation.

A live webcast of the presentations, including two question and answer sessions, will be available the day of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance on the Investor Day 2021 Registration Site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005774/en/