Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valmont Industries, Inc.    VMI

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valmont Industries : to Host Virtual Investor Day

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s business drivers and long-term growth strategies, including innovation through new products and technology, ESG initiatives and capital allocation.

A live webcast of the presentations, including two question and answer sessions, will be available the day of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance on the Investor Day 2021 Registration Site. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:07pVALMONT INDUSTRIES  : to Host Virtual Investor Day
BU
04/07VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
03/25VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17VALMONT INDUSTRIES  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03/16VALMONT INDUSTRIES  : Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Acquires Valmont Industries Stock Via Option/Derivative..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Valmont Industries Slowed with S..
MT
03/01VALMONT INDUSTRIES  : Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in Valmont Industrie..
MT
02/27VALMONT INDUSTRIES  : Insider Sales at Valmont Industries (VMI) Deemed Significa..
MT
02/24VALMONT INDUSTRIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 221 M - -
Net income 2021 199 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 4 998 M 4 998 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 844
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 216,50 $
Last Close Price 235,06 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Diane Larkin Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.34.37%4 998
VINCI11.34%61 290
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 419
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.68%25 696
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.12%23 019
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.66%19 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ