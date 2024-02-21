Provides 2024 Financial Outlook and New Long-Term Financial Targets

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, “The Valmont team delivered fourth-quarter results in line with our expectations. Despite lower sales volumes, we expanded gross profit margins year-over-year through successful pricing strategies and improved operational efficiencies in our facilities. In Infrastructure, our solid results reflect continued strong utility market demand, and we achieved another quarter of adjusted operating margin improvement year-over-year despite lower Telecommunications volumes. In Agriculture, as expected, North America sales were lower as backlog levels were more normalized this year compared to fourth quarter 2022. International sales growth was driven by Middle East project shipments and sales from our recent acquisition of HR Products, offset by lower sales in Brazil due to slowing market demand amid lower grain prices. Reflecting on the full year, our global teams performed extremely well in 2023, despite industry-wide demand challenges in North America agriculture and telecommunications markets that pressured the top line. I’m very pleased with our progress in reducing inventory, which helped deliver strong operating cash flows.”

Applbaum added, “Turning to 2024, we remain focused on what we can control. We are sustaining higher gross profit margins through ongoing improvement in operational efficiencies and commitment to our pricing strategies. We are reducing SG&A expense through the realignment program we announced last quarter. We expect these efforts to help mitigate the bottom-line impact of softer demand in agriculture and telecommunications markets, and to position our business for incremental profit when those markets normalize. Turning to the segments, in Infrastructure, demand for our products remains strong and we are making strategic capacity investments to meet the needs of our customers and take advantage of the visible opportunities ahead of us. In Agriculture, we expect lower sales this year amid more challenging global market conditions due to lower grain prices and farm income projections. Across both segments, we will continue to deliver operational efficiencies and benefit from our realigned organization. Our market leadership, combined with a relentless focus on strong cash flow generation, return on invested capital and a disciplined capital allocation framework gives us confidence in our actions to enhance shareholder value for years to come.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales decreased 10.3% to $1.0 billion. Accounting for the 2022 divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, reported in the “Other” segment, Net Sales decreased 7.5% 1

Operating Income decreased 42.1% to $63.5 million or 6.3% of net sales (decreased 11.9% to $100.2 million or 9.9% adjusted 1 ) compared to $109.7 million or 9.7% of net sales ($113.7 million or 10.4% adjusted 1 )

) compared to $109.7 million or 9.7% of net sales ($113.7 million or 10.4% adjusted ) Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) of $1.38 ($3.18 adjusted 1 ) compared to $1.86 ($3.57 adjusted 1 )

) compared to $1.86 ($3.57 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $115.9 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter were $203.0 million

Full Year 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales decreased 3.9% to $4.2 billion. Accounting for the 2022 divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, reported in the “Other” segment, Net Sales decreased 1.7% 1

Operating Income decreased 32.7% to $291.6 million or 7.0% of net sales (increased 5.2% to $473.2 million or 11.3% adjusted 1 ) compared to $433.2 million or 10.0% of net sales ($449.7 million or 10.6% adjusted 1 )

) compared to $433.2 million or 10.0% of net sales ($449.7 million or 10.6% adjusted ) Diluted EPS of $6.78 ($14.98 adjusted 1 ) compared to $11.62 ($13.82 adjusted 1 )

) compared to $11.62 ($13.82 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $306.8 million and free cash flow of $210.0 million 1 , driven by net earnings and working capital management

, driven by net earnings and working capital management Deployed $524.2 million of capital, including $129.4 million for capital expenditures and acquisitions, and $394.8 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases Share repurchases include a $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program announced in the fourth quarter

Achieved Return on Invested Capital of 7.2% (14.0% adjusted1)

Key Financial Metrics

Fourth Quarter 2023 GAAP Adjusted1 (000s except per share amounts) 13 weeks 14 weeks 13 weeks 14 weeks 12/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/30/2023 12/31/2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2022 Net Sales $ 1,015,526 $ 1,131,516 (10.3 )% $ 1,015,526 $ 1,098,244 (7.5 )% Gross Profit 282,941 298,959 (5.4 )% 282,941 298,959 (5.4 )% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 27.9 % 26.4 % 27.9 % 27.2 % Operating Income 63,548 109,716 (42.1 )% 100,204 113,734 (11.9 )% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 6.3 % 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.4 % Net Earnings1 28,587 40,332 (29.1 )% 66,034 77,256 (14.5 )% Diluted Earnings per Share 1.38 1.86 (25.8 )% 3.18 3.57 (10.9 )% Average Shares Outstanding 20,764 21,656 20,764 21,656

Full Year 2023 GAAP Adjusted1 (000s except per share amounts) 52 weeks 53 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 12/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/30/2023 12/31/2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 vs. FY 2022 Net Sales $ 4,174,598 $ 4,345,250 (3.9 )% $ 4,174,598 $ 4,245,031 (1.7 )% Gross Profit 1,236,034 1,126,224 9.8 % 1,236,034 1,126,224 9.8 % Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 29.6 % 25.9 % 29.6 % 26.5 % Operating Income 291,557 433,249 (32.7 )% 473,237 449,725 5.2 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 7.0 % 10.0 % 11.3 % 10.6 % Net Earnings1 143,475 250,863 (42.8 )% 316,926 298,139 6.3 % Diluted Earnings per Share 6.78 11.62 (41.7 )% 14.98 13.82 8.4 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,159 21,580 21,159 21,580

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Infrastructure (73.4% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales of $748.3 million decreased 3.0% year-over-year. Higher volumes in the Transmission, Distribution and Substation (TD&S) and Solar product lines were driven by continued strong market demand led by ongoing investments in the global energy transition. These volume increases, and favorable pricing across the portfolio, were more than offset by lower Telecommunications and Coatings volumes.

Operating Income decreased to $82.6 million or 11.1% of net sales ($98.7 million or 13.2% adjusted1) compared to $99.6 million or 13.0% of net sales in 2022. Favorable pricing and deliberate actions to improve overall cost of goods sold were more than offset by lower volumes.

Agriculture (26.6% of Net Sales)

Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $271.6 million decreased 18.9% year-over-year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were lower as the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from the ongoing delivery of elevated backlog. Average irrigation selling prices were comparable to last year.

International sales growth was driven by higher project sales and sales from the HR Products acquisition, offset by lower sales in Brazil, due to lower grain prices and the return of backlog to a more normalized level as compared to fourth quarter 2022.

Operating Income decreased to $13.9 million, or 5.2% of net sales ($27.8 million or 10.3% adjusted1) compared to $40.5 million or 12.2% of net sales ($44.5 million or 13.4% adjusted1) in 2022 driven by lower volumes and higher SG&A.

Other

Offshore wind energy structures business

As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the subsequently divested business generated sales of $33.3 million and operating income was $1.4 million.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated full-year 2023 free cash flow1 of $210.0 million through earnings and effectively managing working capital. At the end of 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $203.0 million.

$178.6 million of Company stock was purchased in the fourth quarter, inclusive of the $120.0 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program executed during the quarter. $136.1 million remains on the authorized share repurchase program.

Organizational Realignment Program

As announced in October 2023, the Company initiated an organizational realignment program to better align the Company’s administrative support structure to its long-term growth strategy. The program affected both reportable segments and corporate, and was completed in 2023. Actions taken resulted in pre-tax cash expenses of $35.2 million in fiscal 2023, including $31.0 million in the fourth quarter, and are expected to be recovered through lower SG&A within 12 months.

Introducing 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is introducing its 2024 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook and key assumptions for the year.

Net Sales Change (vs. prior year) of (3.0%) to flat Infrastructure sales growth expected to approach mid-single digits Agriculture sales expected to decrease 15-20%

Diluted Earnings per Share of $14.25 to $15.50

Effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $125 to $140 million to support strategic growth initiatives

Providing New Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company is taking the opportunity to provide new long-term financial targets beyond 2024.

Metric Target Organic Net Sales Growth Above Mid-Single Digits Operating Margin Approaching Mid-Teens Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) High-Teens Free Cash Flow Conversion 100% of Net Earnings

Applbaum continued, “I’m excited to share our long-term financial targets for Valmont beyond 2024. We are focusing on strategic initiatives that drive sustainable growth and profitability over the long term with an ongoing commitment to value creation. We are executing a focused and disciplined plan to leverage our diversified portfolio and deliver operating margin and ROIC improvements. As evidenced by these goals, we are demonstrating higher levels of through-cycle structural profitability while making our company more resilient. This drives our position as a market leader, enabling us to achieve greater performance and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

13 and 14 Weeks Ended 52 and 53 Weeks Ended December December December December 30, 2023 31, 2022 30, 2023 31, 2022 Net sales $ 1,015,526 $ 1,131,516 $ 4,174,598 $ 4,345,250 Cost of sales 732,585 832,557 2,938,564 3,219,026 Gross profit 282,941 298,959 1,236,034 1,126,224 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 188,363 189,243 768,423 692,975 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 140,844 — Realignment charges 31,030 — 35,210 — Operating income 63,548 109,716 291,557 433,249 Other income (expense) Interest expense (15,314 ) (13,256 ) (56,808 ) (47,534 ) Interest income 1,651 996 6,230 2,015 Gain (loss) on investments - unrealized 1,773 932 3,564 (3,374 ) Loss from divestiture of offshore wind energy structures business — (33,273 ) — (33,273 ) Other (6,492 ) 4,268 (8,091 ) 12,805 Other income (expense), net (18,382 ) (40,333 ) (55,105 ) (69,361 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries 45,166 69,383 236,452 363,888 Income tax expense 10,882 28,156 90,121 108,687 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (200 ) (19 ) (1,419 ) (950 ) Net earnings 34,084 41,208 144,912 254,251 Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,877 (876 ) 5,937 (3,388 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. 35,961 40,332 150,849 250,863 Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests (7,374 ) — (7,374 ) — Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 28,587 $ 40,332 $ 143,475 $ 250,863 Average shares outstanding (000s) - Basic 20,577 21,319 20,956 21,311 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.89 $ 6.85 $ 11.77 Average shares outstanding (000s) - Diluted 20,764 21,656 21,159 21,580 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.86 $ 6.78 $ 11.62 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 2.40 $ 2.20

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

13 and 14 Weeks Ended 52 and 53 Weeks Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Infrastructure Net sales $ 745,713 $ 765,077 $ 2,999,637 $ 2,909,746 Gross profit 201,968 201,978 842,081 736,611 as a percent of net sales 27.1 % 26.4 % 28.1 % 25.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 103,227 102,387 424,997 382,112 as a percent of net sales 13.8 % 13.4 % 14.2 % 13.1 % Impairment of long-lived assets — — 3,571 — Realignment charges 16,191 — 17,260 — Operating income 82,550 99,591 396,253 354,499 as a percent of net sales 11.1 % 13.0 % 13.2 % 12.2 % Agriculture Net sales $ 269,813 $ 333,167 $ 1,174,961 $ 1,335,285 Gross profit 80,973 94,378 393,953 381,793 as a percent of net sales 30.0 % 28.3 % 33.5 % 28.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 58,833 53,894 230,729 202,530 as a percent of net sales 21.8 % 16.2 % 19.6 % 15.2 % Impairment of long-lived assets — — 137,273 — Realignment charges 8,194 — 9,101 — Operating income 13,946 40,484 16,850 179,263 as a percent of net sales 5.2 % 12.2 % 1.4 % 13.4 % Other Net sales $ — $ 33,272 $ — $ 100,219 Gross profit — 2,603 — 7,820 as a percent of net sales NM 7.8 % NM 7.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 1,158 — 5,561 as a percent of net sales NM 3.5 % NM 5.5 % Operating income — 1,445 — 2,259 as a percent of net sales NM 4.3 % NM 2.3 % Corporate Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 26,303 $ 31,804 $ 112,697 $ 102,772 Realignment charges 6,645 — 8,849 — Operating loss (32,948 ) (31,804 ) (121,546 ) (102,772 )

NM = not meaningful

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities that were not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This business, the offshore wind energy structures business, was reported in the “Other” segment until its divestiture in fiscal 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

The backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $1,465.5 million as of December 30, 2023 and $1,656.4 million as of December 31, 2022. An order is reported in our backlog upon receipt of a purchase order from the customer or execution of a sales order contract. We anticipate that most of the fiscal 2023 backlog of orders will be filled during fiscal 2024. As of December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, total backlog by segment was as follows:

December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Infrastructure $ 1,299.6 $ 1,339.1 Agriculture 165.9 317.3 Total backlog $ 1,465.5 $ 1,656.4

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 575,166 $ 136,378 $ (4,240 ) $ 707,304 International 173,124 135,266 (168 ) 308,222 Total sales $ 748,290 $ 271,644 $ (4,408 ) $ 1,015,526 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 316,674 $ — $ — $ 316,674 Lighting and Transportation 236,210 — — 236,210 Coatings 84,129 — (2,409 ) 81,720 Telecommunications 56,660 — — 56,660 Solar 54,617 — (168 ) 54,449 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 244,148 (1,831 ) 242,317 Technology Products and Services — 27,496 — 27,496 Total sales $ 748,290 $ 271,644 $ (4,408 ) $ 1,015,526

Fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 588,867 $ 202,560 $ — $ (5,932 ) $ 785,495 International 182,470 132,506 33,272 (2,227 ) 346,021 Total sales $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 302,444 $ — $ — $ — $ 302,444 Lighting and Transportation 239,453 — — — 239,453 Coatings 92,441 — — (4,032 ) 88,409 Telecommunications 87,577 — — — 87,577 Solar 49,422 — — (2,228 ) 47,194 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 302,965 — (1,899 ) 301,066 Technology Products and Services — 32,101 — — 32,101 Other — — 33,272 — 33,272 Total sales $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 2,318,801 $ 587,056 $ (16,282 ) $ 2,889,575 International 691,266 595,167 (1,410 ) 1,285,023 Total sales $ 3,010,067 $ 1,182,223 $ (17,692 ) $ 4,174,598 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 1,243,768 $ — $ — $ 1,243,768 Lighting and Transportation 964,072 — — 964,072 Coatings 354,330 — (9,020 ) 345,310 Telecommunications 252,165 — — 252,165 Solar 195,732 — (1,410 ) 194,322 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 1,069,425 (7,262 ) 1,062,163 Technology Products and Services — 112,798 — 112,798 Total sales $ 3,010,067 $ 1,182,223 $ (17,692 ) $ 4,174,598

Fifty-three weeks ended December 31, 2022 Infrastructure Agriculture Other Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 2,234,339 $ 766,929 $ — $ (26,248 ) $ 2,975,020 International 694,080 579,743 100,219 (3,812 ) 1,370,230 Total sales $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 1,184,660 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,184,660 Lighting and Transportation 940,462 — — — 940,462 Coatings 356,707 — — (15,327 ) 341,380 Telecommunications 320,342 — — — 320,342 Solar 126,248 — — (3,346 ) 122,902 Irrigation Equipment and Parts — 1,231,587 — (11,387 ) 1,220,200 Technology Products and Services — 115,085 — — 115,085 Other — — 100,219 — 100,219 Total sales $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,041 $ 185,406 Receivables, net 657,960 604,181 Inventories 658,428 728,762 Contract assets 175,721 174,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,754 87,697 Refundable income taxes 725 — Total current assets 1,787,629 1,780,585 Property, plant, and equipment, net 617,394 595,578 Goodwill and other non-current assets 1,072,425 1,180,833 Total assets $ 3,477,448 $ 3,556,996 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 719 $ 1,194 Notes payable to banks 3,205 5,846 Accounts payable 358,311 360,312 Accrued expenses 277,764 248,320 Contract liabilities 70,978 172,915 Income taxes payable — 3,664 Dividends payable 12,125 11,742 Total current liabilities 723,102 803,993 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,107,885 870,935 Operating lease liabilities 162,743 155,469 Other non-current liabilities 66,646 84,887 Total liabilities 2,060,376 1,915,284 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 62,792 60,865 Shareholders' equity 1,354,280 1,580,847 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 3,477,448 $ 3,556,996

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

52 and 53 Weeks Ended December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 144,912 $ 254,251 Depreciation and amortization 98,708 97,167 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (17,345 ) (17,155 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 140,844 — Loss (gain) on divestitures (2,994 ) 33,273 Change in working capital (66,342 ) (56,092 ) Other 8,992 14,821 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 306,775 326,265 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (96,771 ) (93,288 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 6,369 — Proceeds from property damage insurance claims 7,468 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (32,676 ) (39,287 ) Other 329 495 Net cash flows used in investing activities (115,281 ) (132,080 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 370,012 253,999 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (134,748 ) (336,403 ) Net payments on short-term borrowings (3,298 ) (7,577 ) Purchase of treasury shares (345,279 ) (40,474 ) Dividends to redeemable noncontrolling interests (662 ) (714 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests — (7,338 ) Dividends paid (49,515 ) (45,813 ) Other (12,915 ) 2,415 Net cash flows used in financing activities (176,405 ) (181,905 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,546 (4,106 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,635 8,174 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 185,406 177,232 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 203,041 $ 185,406

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP table below discloses the impacts of the impairment of long-lived assets, realignment charges, and non-recurring charges associated with major scope changes for two strategic projects initiated by departed senior leadership on net earnings for fiscal 2023, as well as the impact of the loss from Argentine peso hyperinflation and non-recurring tax benefit items on net earnings. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen Fifty-two weeks ended Diluted weeks ended Diluted December earnings per December earnings per 30, 2023 share1 30, 2023 share1 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. including change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests - as reported $ 28,587 $ 1.38 $ 143,475 $ 6.78 Less: Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interests 7,374 0.36 7,374 0.35 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. 35,961 1.73 150,849 7.13 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 140,844 6.66 Realignment charges 31,030 1.49 35,210 1.66 Other non-recurring charges 5,626 0.27 5,626 0.27 Total adjustments, pre-tax 36,656 1.77 181,680 8.59 Tax effect of adjustments2 (9,118 ) (0.44 ) (14,550 ) (0.69 ) Loss from Argentine peso hyperinflation, net of tax, attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. 2,535 0.12 2,535 0.12 Non-recurring tax benefit items — — (3,588 ) (0.17 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - adjusted $ 66,034 $ 3.18 $ 316,926 $ 14.98 Average shares outstanding (000s) - diluted 20,764 21,159

We previously presented non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for Prospera intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees to provide investors with a better understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The Company conducted its annual impairment testing of intangible asset value as of September 2, 2023 and significantly reduced the Prospera intangible asset value. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved certain realignment activities commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 that affected the future stock compensation recognized for the Prospera employees. As a result, we do not consider our historical adjustments related to Prospera to arrive at non-GAAP financial measures to be relevant to investor understanding of fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, second half of fiscal 2023, and future segment performance. Since these items had been specific adjustments to net earnings for the first half of fiscal 2023, we removed what would otherwise have been their effect on fiscal 2023 results which is presented as “further adjusted” net earnings below.

Thirteen Fifty-two weeks ended Diluted weeks ended Diluted December earnings per December earnings per 30, 2023 share1 30, 2023 share1 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - adjusted $ 66,034 $ 3.18 $ 316,926 $ 14.98 Prospera intangible asset amortization — — 3,290 0.16 Prospera stock-based compensation — — 4,278 0.20 Tax effect of adjustments2 — — (1,092 ) (0.05 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - further adjusted $ 66,034 $ 3.18 $ 323,402 $ 15.28 Average shares outstanding (000s) - diluted 20,764 21,159

1Earnings per share includes rounding

2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impacts of the loss from the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, intangible asset amortization (Prospera), and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on net earnings for fiscal 2022 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Fourteen Fifty-three weeks ended Diluted weeks ended Diluted December earnings per December earnings per 31, 2022 share1 31, 2022 share1 Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 40,332 $ 1.86 $ 250,863 $ 11.62 Loss from divestiture of offshore wind energy structures business 33,273 1.54 33,273 1.54 Prospera intangible asset amortization 1,645 0.08 6,580 0.30 Prospera stock-based compensation 2,373 0.11 9,896 0.46 Total adjustments, pre-tax 37,291 1.72 49,749 2.31 Tax effect of adjustments2 (367 ) (0.02 ) (2,473 ) (0.11 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - adjusted $ 77,256 $ 3.57 $ 298,139 $ 13.82 Average shares outstanding (000s) - diluted 21,656 21,580

1Earnings per share includes rounding 2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impacts of the impairment of long-lived assets, realignment charges, and non-recurring charges associated with major scope changes for two strategic projects initiated by departed senior leadership on fiscal 2023 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss) to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 82,550 $ 13,946 $ (32,948 ) $ 63,548 Realignment charges 16,191 8,194 6,645 31,030 Other non-recurring charges — 5,626 — 5,626 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 98,741 $ 27,766 $ (26,303 ) $ 100,204 Net sales - as reported 745,713 269,813 — 1,015,526 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 11.1 % 5.2 % NM 6.3 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 13.2 % 10.3 % NM 9.9 %

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 396,253 $ 16,850 $ (121,546 ) $ 291,557 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,571 137,273 — 140,844 Realignment charges 17,260 9,101 8,849 35,210 Other non-recurring charges — 5,626 — 5,626 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 417,084 $ 168,850 $ (112,697 ) $ 473,237 Net sales - as reported 2,999,637 1,174,961 — 4,174,598 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 13.2 % 1.4 % NM 7.0 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 13.9 % 14.4 % NM 11.3 %

We previously presented non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for Prospera intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees to provide investors with a better understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The Company conducted its annual impairment testing of intangible asset value as of September 2, 2023 and significantly reduced the Prospera intangible asset value. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved certain realignment activities commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 that affected the future stock compensation recognized for the Prospera employees. As a result, we do not consider our historical adjustments related to Prospera to arrive at non-GAAP financial measures to be relevant to investor understanding of fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, second half of fiscal 2023, and future segment performance. Since these items had been specific adjustments to operating income (loss) for the first half of fiscal 2023, we removed what would otherwise have been their effect on fiscal 2023 results which is presented as “further adjusted” operating income (loss) below.

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Corporate Consolidated Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 417,084 $ 168,850 $ (112,697 ) $ 473,237 Prospera intangible asset amortization — 3,290 — 3,290 Prospera stock-based compensation — 4,278 — 4,278 Further adjusted operating income (loss) $ 417,084 $ 176,418 $ (112,697 ) $ 480,805 Net sales - as reported 2,999,637 1,174,961 — 4,174,598 Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 13.9 % 14.4 % NM 11.3 % Further adj. oper. inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 13.9 % 15.0 % NM 11.5 % NM = not meaningful

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impacts of the intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on 2022 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss) to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 99,591 $ 40,484 $ 1,445 $ (31,804 ) $ 109,716 Prospera intangible asset amortization — 1,645 — — 1,645 Prospera stock-based compensation — 2,373 — — 2,373 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 99,591 $ 44,502 $ 1,445 $ (31,804 ) $ 113,734 Net sales - as reported 765,077 333,167 33,272 — 1,131,516 Adjusted net sales 765,077 333,167 — — 1,098,244 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 13.0 % 12.2 % 4.3 % NM 9.7 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 13.0 % 13.4 % 4.3 % NM 10.1 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of adj. net sales 13.0 % 13.4 % NM NM 10.4 %

Fifty-three weeks ended December 31, 2022 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 354,499 $ 179,263 $ 2,259 $ (102,772 ) $ 433,249 Prospera intangible asset amortization — 6,580 — — 6,580 Prospera stock-based compensation — 9,896 — — 9,896 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 354,499 $ 195,739 $ 2,259 $ (102,772 ) $ 449,725 Net sales - as reported 2,909,746 1,335,285 100,219 — 4,345,250 Adjusted net sales 2,909,746 1,335,285 — — 4,245,031 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 12.2 % 13.4 % 2.3 % NM 10.0 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 12.2 % 14.7 % 2.3 % NM 10.3 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of adj. net sales 12.2 % 14.7 % NM NM 10.6 % NM = not meaningful

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF EXCLUDING OTHER SEGMENT NET SALES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Excluding Other segment net sales from the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which we refer to in this reconciliation as “Adjusted Net Sales”, is a non-GAAP measure. The Other segment net sales were generated by the offshore wind energy structures business which was divested in December 2022. Adjusted Net Sales should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operations or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. The table below shows how Adjusted Net Sales is calculated from the Company’s Statements of Earnings. Adjusted Net Sales is calculated as total net sales less Other segment net sales. Adjusted Net Sales allows investors to analyze our operating performance in light of net sales of a divested business.

13 and 14 Weeks Ended 52 and 53 Weeks Ended December 30, December 31, Percent December 30, December 31, Percent 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales $ 1,015,526 $ 1,131,516 (10.3 )% $ 4,174,598 $ 4,345,250 (3.9 )% Less: Other segment net sales — (33,272 ) NM — (100,219 ) NM Adjusted net sales $ 1,015,526 $ 1,098,244 (7.5 )% $ 4,174,598 $ 4,245,031 (1.7 )% NM = not meaningful

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) and Adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, Invested Capital, ROIC, and Adjusted ROIC should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operations or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. The table below shows how Invested Capital, ROIC, and Adjusted ROIC are calculated from our Statements of Earnings and Balance Sheets. ROIC is calculated as after-tax operating income divided by the average of beginning and ending Invested Capital. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as after-tax operating income, adjusted for impairment of long-lived assets, realignment charges, and non-recurring charges associated with major scope changes for two strategic projects initiated by departed senior leadership then divided by the average of beginning and ending Invested Capital. Invested Capital represents total assets minus total liabilities (excluding interest-bearing debt and redeemable noncontrolling interests). ROIC and Adjusted ROIC are some of our key operating ratios, as they allow investors to analyze our operating performance in light of the amount of investment required to generate our operating profit. ROIC and Adjusted ROIC are also measures used to determine management incentives.

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Operating income $ 291,557 Effective tax rate 38.1 % Tax effect on operating income (111,124 ) After-tax operating income 180,433 Average invested capital 2,504,474 Return on invested capital 7.2 % Operating income 291,557 Impairment of long-lived assets 140,844 Realignment charges 35,210 Other non-recurring charges 5,626 Adjusted operating income 473,237 Adjusted effective tax rate1 25.9 % Tax effect on adjusted operating income (122,665 ) After-tax adjusted operating income 350,572 Average invested capital 2,504,474 Adjusted return on invested capital 14.0 % December 30, 2023 Total assets 3,477,448 Less: Accounts payable (358,311 ) Less: Accrued expenses (277,764 ) Less: Defined benefit pension asset (15,404 ) Less: Deferred compensation (32,623 ) Less: Other noncurrent liabilities (12,818 ) Less: Dividends payable (12,125 ) Less: Lease liability (162,743 ) Less: Contract liability (70,978 ) Less: Deferred tax liability (21,205 ) Total invested capital $ 2,513,477 Beginning of year invested capital $ 2,495,471 Average invested capital $ 2,504,474

1See Regulation G Reconciliation of Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ROIC and Adjusted ROIC, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Excluding significant non-recurring items from the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 from the calculation of effective tax rate, which we refer to as “Adjusted Effective Tax Rate”, is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the effective tax rate prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below shows how Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is calculated from the Company’s Statements of Earnings. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is calculated as total earnings before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries plus the significant non-recurring items of impairment of long-lived assets, realignment charges, non-recurring charges associated with major scope changes for two strategic projects initiated by departed senior leadership, the loss from Argentine peso hyperinflation, and non-recurring tax benefit items. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate allows investors to analyze our effective tax rate in light of these non-recurring items.

Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 Earnings before

income taxes

and equity in

loss of

nonconsolidated

subsidiaries Income

tax

expense Effective

tax rate Earnings before

income taxes

and equity in

loss of

nonconsolidated

subsidiaries Income

tax

expense Effective

tax rate As reported $ 45,166 $ 10,882 24.1 % $ 236,452 $ 90,121 38.1 % Impairment of long-lived assets — — 140,844 4,387 Realignment charges 31,030 7,675 35,210 8,720 Other non-recurring charges 5,626 1,443 5,626 1,443 Loss from Argentine peso hyperinflation 5,132 1,453 5,132 1,453 Non-recurring tax benefit items — — — 3,588 Adjusted $ 86,954 $ 21,453 24.7 % $ 423,264 $ 109,712 25.9 %

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

We use the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, which we define as net cash flows provided by operating activities reduced by the purchase of property, plant, and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful performance measure for management and useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance with other companies. Our measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 306,775 Net cash flows used in investing activities (115,281 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (176,405 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 306,775 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (96,771 ) Free cash flow $ 210,004

