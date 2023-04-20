Valmont Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to First Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Achieved record first quarter Net Sales, Operating Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) Net Sales of $1.1 billion increased 8.3%; excluding 2022 “Other” segment, Net Sales increased 10.4% 1 Operating Income increased 24.9% to $118.5 million, or 11.1% of net sales (increased 23.4% to $122.1 million or 11.5% adjusted 1 ) compared to $94.8 million or 9.7% of net sales ($99.0 million or 10.1% adjusted 1 ); excluding 2022 “Other” segment, Operating Income growth was similar Diluted EPS grew to $3.47 ($3.61 adjusted 1 ) compared to $2.90 ($3.07 adjusted 1 )

Generated seasonally strong operating cash flows of $21.2 million compared to $2.7 million in 2022

Secured an $85 million order to provide mechanized irrigation equipment and innovative technology for multiple agriculture development projects in Africa

Backlog of $1.6 billion, reflecting continued strong market demand across the portfolio

Announced a $400 million share repurchase reauthorization with no expiration and a 9% quarterly dividend increase, from $0.55 to $0.60 ($2.20 to $2.40 annualized); repurchased 356,900 shares of company stock for $111.1 million

Effective tax rate of 30.3%, driven by the geographic mix of earnings

Key Financial Metrics

First Quarter 2023 GAAP Adjusted1 (000's except per share amounts) 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2022 Net Sales $ 1,062,481 $ 980,820 8.3 % $ 1,062,481 $ 962,166 10.4 % Operating Income 118,466 94,842 24.9 % 122,125 98,985 23.4 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.1 % 9.7 % 11.5 % 10.3 % Net Earnings 74,540 62,311 19.6 % 77,653 65,888 17.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.47 $ 2.90 19.7 % $ 3.61 $ 3.07 17.6 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,512 21,492 21,512 21,492

“We delivered record results in our first quarter, demonstrating continued growth and outstanding performance as we provide innovative solutions to our customers,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Driven by strong end market demand, the solid execution and operational excellence of our global teams, and our commitment to disciplined pricing strategies, we achieved significant operating income growth and margin expansion in both segments. We are executing our growth strategies while meeting growing market demand through investments in incremental capacity and technology solutions to better serve our customers. Across global infrastructure markets, we are seeing strong, multi-year demand for our products and solutions that support our customers’ critical infrastructure buildouts and energy transition initiatives. Underlying agricultural market fundamentals, particularly in South America, continue to be favorable as global commodity prices remain elevated and 2023 net farm income levels in North America are projected to remain above historical averages. Our teams around the world remain committed to providing our customers with vital infrastructure products and solutions to enhance agricultural productivity with an unwavering focus on price leadership and shareholder value creation.”

First Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Infrastructure (68.9% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products

Sales of $736.1 million grew 11.2% year-over-year, with double-digit sales growth in nearly all product lines, led by Transmission, Distribution and Substation (TD&S) and Solar (formerly Renewable Energy). Higher sales were driven by favorable pricing globally, higher volumes, notably in the Lighting and Transportation (L&T) and Solar product lines, and sales from the ConcealFab acquisition.

Operating Income improved to $94.4 million or 12.9% of net sales compared to $78.3 million or 11.9% of net sales in first quarter 2022, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes.

Agriculture (31.1% of Net Sales)

Center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $332.2 million increased 8.3% year-over-year, with sales growth led by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment globally. International sales were significantly higher, led by a record first quarter in Brazil and higher Middle East sales. North America sales were similar to last year despite first quarter 2022 benefiting from the delivery of record year-end backlog. Sales of agriculture technology products and services globally were higher.

Operating Income improved to $53.3 million, or 16.1% of net sales ($57.0 million or 17.2% adjusted1) compared to $37.5 million or 12.4% of net sales ($41.6 million or 13.7% adjusted1) in first quarter 2022. The benefit of higher average selling prices and additional volume leverage were partially offset by higher SG&A, including incremental R&D expense for technology investments.

Other

Offshore wind energy structures business

As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the subsequently-divested business generated sales of $18.7 million and an operating loss of $0.8 million.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated strong first quarter 2023 operating cash flows of $21.2 million through record earnings and effectively managing working capital while supporting sales growth. At the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $172.9 million. This quarter, Valmont announced an additional $400.0 million share repurchase authorization with no expiration and repurchased $111.1 million of company stock, with $370.3 million remaining on the share repurchase program. During the quarter, Moody's reaffirmed the Company's Baa3/Stable credit rating.

Updating 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

The Company is raising its full-year diluted earnings per share outlook from the previous indications that were communicated last quarter and is providing updated key assumptions for the year.

2023 Full Year Financial Outlook Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Net Sales Growth (vs. PY) 4% to 7% No Change GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $14.70 to $15.25 $14.80 to $15.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 $15.35 to $15.90 $15.45 to $16.00

2022 sales include the offshore wind energy structures business which was divested at the end of fiscal 2022

Effective tax rate of 28% to 29%, primarily due to expected geographic mix of earnings

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $105 to $125 million to support strategic growth and digital transformation initiatives

Continued elevated inflation, raw material costs aligned with current price projections, and ongoing R&D investments

Kaniewski continued, “We are excited about the opportunity to support our customers and drive multi-year profitable growth by capitalizing on the strong market drivers across our businesses. These factors, along with our proven track record of execution and a backlog of $1.6 billion, give us confidence in our 2023 outlook. The long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally is supporting multi-year market growth trends. Favorable global agriculture market trends, strong international markets and increasing adoption of innovative technology solutions are supporting growth for our Agriculture business. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect difficult sales comparisons in the Agriculture segment due to international project timing and last year’s ongoing delivery of considerable levels of backlog. Operating margin levels are expected to continue across the portfolio for second quarter and full year due to better price/cost alignment. We will continue to execute pricing strategies to manage broad-based inflation and leverage the strength of our global supply chain to deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers. Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the flexibility to execute our long-term strategic plan. Our strategy remains focused on long-term profitable growth with an organizational emphasis on return on invested capital and operational excellence as we invest to meet the future needs of our customers and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of the pandemic including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter 13 Weeks Ended 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 Net sales $ 1,062,481 $ 980,820 Cost of sales 753,896 731,634 Gross profit 308,585 249,186 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 190,119 154,344 Operating income 118,466 94,842 Other income (expense) Interest expense (13,105 ) (11,263 ) Interest income 830 227 Gain (loss) on investments - unrealized 1,194 (1,063 ) Other (2,376 ) 3,642 Other income (expense), net (13,457 ) (8,457 ) Earnings before income taxes 105,009 86,385 Income tax expense 31,843 23,121 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (821 ) (358 ) Net earnings 72,345 62,906 Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,195 (595 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 74,540 $ 62,311 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,269 21,279 Earnings per share - Basic $ 3.50 $ 2.93 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,512 21,492 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 3.47 $ 2.90 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.55

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter 13 Weeks Ended 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 Net sales Infrastructure $ 736,106 $ 662,072 Agriculture 332,163 306,580 Other — 18,654 Total 1,068,269 987,306 Less: Intersegment sales (5,788 ) (6,486 ) Total $ 1,062,481 $ 980,820 Operating Income (Loss) Infrastructure $ 94,352 $ 78,316 Agriculture 53,323 37,475 Other — (809 ) Corporate (29,209 ) (20,140 ) Total $ 118,466 $ 94,842

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities in 2022 that were not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This included the offshore wind energy structures business which was reported in the “Other” segment until its divestiture in December 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 584,083 $ 182,869 $ — $ (5,374 ) $ 761,578 International 152,023 149,294 — (414 ) 300,903 Total $ 736,106 $ 332,163 $ — $ (5,788 ) $ 1,062,481 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 314,820 $ — $ — $ — $ 314,820 Lighting and Transportation 229,136 — — — 229,136 Coatings 90,114 — — (3,552 ) 86,562 Telecommunications 68,137 — — — 68,137 Solar 33,899 — — (414 ) 33,485 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 299,181 — (1,822 ) 297,359 Technology Products and Services — 32,982 — — 32,982 Total $ 736,106 $ 332,163 $ — $ (5,788 ) $ 1,062,481

Thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 505,980 $ 182,255 $ — $ (6,486 ) $ 681,749 International 156,092 124,325 18,654 — 299,071 Total $ 662,072 $ 306,580 $ 18,654 $ (6,486 ) $ 980,820 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 281,600 $ — $ — $ — $ 281,600 Lighting and Transportation 212,767 — — — 212,767 Coatings 81,976 — — (3,101 ) 78,875 Telecommunications 61,396 — — — 61,396 Solar 24,333 — 18,654 — 42,987 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 278,034 — (3,385 ) 274,649 Technology Products and Services — 28,546 — — 28,546 Total $ 662,072 $ 306,580 $ 18,654 $ (6,486 ) $ 980,820

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 04/01/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,948 $ 185,406 Accounts receivable, net 650,041 604,181 Inventories 725,360 728,762 Contract assets 159,785 174,539 Prepaid expenses and other assets 107,365 87,697 Total current assets 1,815,499 1,780,585 Property, plant, and equipment, net 598,848 595,578 Goodwill and other assets 1,190,145 1,180,833 $ 3,604,492 $ 3,556,996 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 1,165 $ 1,194 Notes payable to banks 11,436 5,846 Accounts payable 368,576 360,312 Accrued expenses 211,112 248,320 Contract liabilities 156,333 172,915 Income taxes payable 20,093 3,664 Dividends payable 12,634 11,742 Total current liabilities 781,349 803,993 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 985,636 870,935 Operating lease liabilities 151,219 155,469 Other long-term liabilities 87,888 84,887 Shareholders' equity 1,598,400 1,641,712 $ 3,604,492 $ 3,556,996

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings $ 72,345 $ 62,906 Depreciation and amortization 24,558 23,884 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (15,259 ) — Change in working capital (83,206 ) (91,929 ) Other 22,761 7,842 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 21,199 2,703 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (22,361 ) (27,095 ) Other 572 (2,005 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (21,789 ) (29,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 125,000 97,000 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (10,796 ) (82,529 ) Net proceeds (payments) on short-term borrowings 5,302 (5,562 ) Purchase of treasury shares (111,115 ) — Dividends to noncontrolling interests (654 ) — Dividends paid (11,742 ) (10,616 ) Other (9,004 ) (1,814 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (13,009 ) (3,521 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,141 2,386 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (12,458 ) (27,532 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 185,406 177,232 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 172,948 $ 149,700

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 and 2022 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen Diluted weeks ended earnings per April 1, 2023 share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 74,540 $ 3.47 Prospera intangible asset amortization 1,645 0.08 Stock-based compensation - Prospera 2,014 0.09 Total Adjustments, pre-tax1 3,659 0.17 Tax effect of adjustments2 (546 ) (0.03 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1 $ 77,653 $ 3.61 Average shares outstanding (000’s) - Diluted 21,512 Thirteen Diluted weeks ended earnings per March 26, 2022 share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 62,311 $ 2.90 Prospera intangible asset amortization 1,645 0.08 Stock-based compensation - Prospera 2,498 0.12 Total Adjustments, pre-tax1 4,143 0.19 Tax effect of adjustments2 (566 ) (0.03 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1 $ 65,888 $ 3.07 Average shares outstanding (000’s) - Diluted 21,492 1Earnings per share includes rounding 2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 and 2022 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 94,352 $ 53,323 $ — $ (29,209 ) $ 118,466 Prospera intangible asset amortization — 1,645 — — 1,645 Stock-based compensation - Prospera — 2,014 — — 2,014 Adjusted Operating Income $ 94,352 $ 56,982 $ — $ (29,209 ) $ 122,125 Net Sales - as reported 732,140 330,341 — — 1,062,481 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 12.9 % 16.1 % NM NM 11.1 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 12.9 % 17.2 % NM NM 11.5 %

Thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 78,316 $ 37,475 $ (809 ) $ (20,140 ) $ 94,842 Prospera intangible asset amortization — 1,645 — — 1,645 Stock-based compensation - Prospera — 2,498 — — 2,498 Adjusted Operating Income $ 78,316 $ 41,618 $ (809 ) $ (20,140 ) $ 98,985 Net Sales - as reported 658,971 303,195 18,654 — 980,820 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.9 % 12.4 % (4.3 ) % NM 9.7 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.9 % 13.7 % (4.3 ) % NM 10.1 %

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF EXCLUDING OTHER SEGMENT NET SALES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Excluding Other segment net sales from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which we refer to in this reconciliation as “Adjusted Net Sales” is a non-GAAP measure. The Other segment net sales were generated by the wind energy structures business which was divested in December 2022. Adjusted Net Sales should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operations or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. The table below shows how Adjusted Net Sales is calculated from our statements of earnings. Adjusted Net Sales is calculated as Net Sales less Other segment net sales. Adjusted Net Sales allows investors to analyze our operating performance in light of the amount of net sales less net sales of a divested business.

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 04/01/2023 03/26/2022 % Change Net sales $ 1,062,481 $ 980,820 8.3% Other segment net sales — 18,654 NM Adjusted net sales $ 1,062,481 $ 962,166 10.4%

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on the range of estimated diluted earnings per share of the (1) amortization of the intangible asset (Prospera) and (2) stock-based compensation for Prospera employees. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Range of Net Earnings - 2023 Guidance Low End High End Adjustments Estimated net earnings - GAAP $ 318,250 $ 330,050 Prospera intangible asset (proprietary technology) amortization, pre-tax 6,600 Stock-based compensation - Prospera, pre-tax 9,800 Total pre-tax adjustments 16,400 Estimated tax benefit from above expenses1 (2,450 ) Total Adjustments, after-tax $ 13,950 Estimated net earnings - Adjusted $ 332,200 $ 344,000 Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - GAAP2 $ 14.80 $ 15.35 Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - Adjusted2 $ 15.45 $ 16.00 _______________ 1 The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the estimated income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction. 2 Assumes weighted average shares outstanding of 21.5M, and includes rounding

