  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valmont Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMI   US9202531011

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
319.01 USD   -1.65%
04:57aValmont Industries Says It Obtained Nationwide Drone Waiver From Federal Aviation Administration
MT
11/10Valmont Industries, Inc. Gains Nationwide Drone Waiver from Federal Aviation Administration
CI
11/03Valmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valmont to Participate at the 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event

11/11/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that management will participate in Roth’s 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee L. Campbell, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The format of 1x1 and Fireside Chats by invitation only will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies as well as enjoy analyst moderated fireside chats. The 40‐minute management‐investor meetings and social activities will provide institutional investors interaction with executive management. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit roth.com/agtech2022.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full‐service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market‐making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit roth.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.


All news about VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:57aValmont Industries Says It Obtained Nationwide Drone Waiver From Federal Aviation Admin..
MT
11/10Valmont Industries, Inc. Gains Nationwide Drone Waiver from Federal Aviation Administra..
CI
11/03Valmont Industries : Eugene Padgett Compensation Package - Form 8-K
PU
11/03Valmont Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11/03Valmont Industries and OPPD Power with Purpose Partnership Strengthens the Community by..
CI
11/02VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/02Valmont Appoints Gene Padgett as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Of..
BU
11/02Valmont Appoints Gene Padgett as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Of..
CI
11/01Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/01Valmont Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 17, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 272 M - -
Net income 2022 284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 6 920 M 6 920 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 041
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 324,37 $
Average target price 325,33 $
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avner M. Applbaum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Claudio Laterreur Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Angi Chamberlain Vice President-Infrastructure Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.25.81%6 920
VINCI3.21%53 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.12%34 386
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.60%28 682
QUANTA SERVICES28.26%21 015
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.47%18 035