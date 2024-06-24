Valneva: Ixchiq approved in Canada

Valneva announces that Health Canada has approved Ixchiq, its single-injection vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus, in people aged 18 and over.



This approval is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 study, published in The Lancet, which showed a seroresponse rate of 98.9% 28 days after a single vaccination, an immune response that was maintained for two years in 97% of participants.



This is the second marketing authorization for this vaccine, following that granted by the US FDA in November 2023. The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue its decision on approval of the vaccine in Europe in the third quarter of 2024.



