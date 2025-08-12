Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" recommendation on Valneva shares, with an unchanged target price of €7 (cp: €4, +9.5%).



The broker reports that revenue for H1 2025 rose 37.8% y-o-y to €97.6m, notably driven by growth in Ixiaro (+31%) and Dukoral (+17%), as well as the ramp-up of Ixchiq (€7.5m compared with €1m in H1 2024). Adjusted EBITDA was negative at -€6m, better than the consensus.



The broker highlights that the company has confirmed its 2025 targets, including revenue of between €180m and €190m and operating cash burn of less than €30m.



The broker believes that the risk/return profile of the clinical schedule is attractive, with phase 3 results for the vaccine developed with Pfizer against Lyme disease expected in late 2025, as well as progress in the Zika and shigellosis programs.