Valneva reports positive results from the Phase 1 VLA1601-102 trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of VLA1601, its second-generation inactivated and adjuvanted vaccine candidate against Zika virus (ZIKV).



The trial included approximately 150 participants aged 18 to 49 years in the United States. Participants received two low, medium, or high doses of the highly purified, inactivated vaccine candidate four weeks apart.



Data collected through day 57 (four weeks after the second dose) showed that VLA1601 was generally safe and well tolerated across all five vaccine groups, with no safety concerns identified.



The vaccine company adds that two doses of VLA1601 were immunogenic in all five treatment groups studied, and that the strongest immune response was observed in the groups that received two adjuvants.



Warning that "the regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities for a Zika virus vaccine remain uncertain," it will only consider further development steps if concrete funding opportunities materialize.