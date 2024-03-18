Valneva: first loan repayment postponed

March 18, 2024 at 04:34 am EDT Share

Valneva shares rose sharply on Monday morning on the Paris Bourse, despite the announcement of the postponement of the repayment of a loan contracted in 2020 with two American funds.



At 9.10 a.m., shares in the French vaccines specialist were up over 4%, the second biggest gainer on the SBF 120 index, itself up 0.2%.



In a press release issued in the morning, the Group stated that it had reached an agreement with Deerfield Management Company and OrbiMed, two funds specializing in the healthcare sector, to defer the start date of repayment of its loan by 18 months.



Repayment of the first $100 million tranche is now scheduled for January 2026, instead of July 2024, while the end of repayment of the tranche is maintained at the first quarter of 2027.



The terms of repayment of the second $100 million tranche remain unchanged.



Peter Bühler, Valneva's CFO, explains that this postponement will enable the company to consolidate its cash position, hence the favorable reaction of the Paris market this morning.



The objective is also to contribute to the implementation of a trajectory aimed at sustainable profitability, expected in the wake of the next commercial launch of the Lyme disease vaccine, explains the executive.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.