Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. The group takes a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying its deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions. Valneva has a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently markets two proprietary travel vaccines as well as certain third-party vaccines leveraging its established commercial infrastructure. Revenues from its growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of Valneva's vaccine pipeline. This includes the world's first vaccine against the chikungunya virus and the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.

