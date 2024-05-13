Valneva: new positive data in CHIKV
The results at day 180 confirmed the initial positive data previously announced, and should enable Valneva to submit an application to extend the use of the Ixchiq vaccine in adolescents aged 13 to 17.
"These results should also enable the vaccine to be licensed in Brazil, which would then constitute the first marketing authorization for use in an endemic population", adds the company.
