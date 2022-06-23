Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Valneva SE
  News
  Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-06-22 am EDT
11.90 EUR   -1.00%
10:19aEU watchdog backs Valneva's COVID shot as contract talks go on
RE
10:02aEMA Recommends Valneva’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Authorisation In EU
RE
10:01aValneva announces resumption of trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris
GL
Summary 
Summary

EU watchdog backs Valneva's COVID shot as contract talks go on

06/23/2022 | 10:19am EDT
June 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday while the French company's contract with the European Commission hangs in the balance.

Valneva has been trying to salvage the deal with the European Commission after its vaccine programme was hit by delays in its marketing application due to requests from the EMA for more information.

The original Commission deal was for up to 60 million doses. But due to application delays and countries in Europe already grappling with excess COVID vaccine supply, the Commission has signalled that it wants the agreement amended for a much smaller number of doses, Valneva said earlier this month.

But according to Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach, if those low supply volumes are confirmed, that would not be enough to sustain the company's vaccine program.

A Valneva spokesperson said on Wednesday the company's proposal for a tweaked contract continues to be discussed by the Commission and member states.

A final decision on the vaccine's approval is expected shortly by EU authorities. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in London and Elena Vardon; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
