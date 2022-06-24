European Commission grants marketing authorisation to Valneva's COVID-19 shot

June 24 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva's
COVID-19 vaccine has received marketing authorisation from the
European Commission (EC) for use as a primary vaccination in
people from 18 to 50 years of age, the company said on Friday.
The marketing authorisation will cover the European Union's
member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
"Now that we have received this full marketing
authorization, we hope that the EC and its member states will
place orders that reflect this demand," Valneva CEO Thomas
Lingelback said in a statement.
Valneva has been trying to salvage a supply contract with
the European Commission for up 60 million doses, which the
Commission has signalled it wants to amend to a smaller number
of doses due to application delays and countries in Europe
already having excess supply.
Britain cancelled its Valneva vaccine contract in 2021, but
the company has secured approvals in Bahrain and the United Arab
Emirates.
Valneva's vaccine uses technology already employed for
decades in shots against polio, influenza and hepatitis. The
company thinks it will win over people who had refused COVID
vaccines that used mRNA and other new technologies.
Valneva's Paris-listed shares jumped on Thursday after the
EU's drug agency recommended the jab.
(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Jan Harvey,
Elaine Hardcastle)