Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-06-24 am EDT
12.65 EUR   -11.13%
12:53pEuropean Commission grants marketing authorisation to Valneva's COVID-19 shot
RE
12:45pEU Commission Grants Standard Marketing Authorization to Valneva's COVID-19 Jab
MT
12:39pValneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Marketing Authorization in Europe; Shares Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European Commission grants marketing authorisation to Valneva's COVID-19 shot

06/24/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine has received marketing authorisation from the European Commission (EC) for use as a primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age, the company said on Friday.

The marketing authorisation will cover the European Union's member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

"Now that we have received this full marketing authorization, we hope that the EC and its member states will place orders that reflect this demand," Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelback said in a statement.

Valneva has been trying to salvage a supply contract with the European Commission for up 60 million doses, which the Commission has signalled it wants to amend to a smaller number of doses due to application delays and countries in Europe already having excess supply.

Britain cancelled its Valneva vaccine contract in 2021, but the company has secured approvals in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Valneva's vaccine uses technology already employed for decades in shots against polio, influenza and hepatitis. The company thinks it will win over people who had refused COVID vaccines that used mRNA and other new technologies.

Valneva's Paris-listed shares jumped on Thursday after the EU's drug agency recommended the jab. (Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Jan Harvey, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALNEVA SE
12:53pEuropean Commission grants marketing authorisation to Valneva's COVID-19 shot
RE
12:45pEU Commission Grants Standard Marketing Authorization to Valneva's COVID-19 Jab
MT
12:39pValneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Marketing Authorization in Europe; Shares Down
MT
12:07pValneva's COVID vaccine gets marketing authorisation from European Commission
RE
12:01pValneva Receives Marketing Authorization in Europe for Inactivated Whole-Virus COVID-19..
GL
08:12aEMA recommends Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine for authorisation in the EU
AQ
01:38aValneva Reiterates Timelines for Lyme Disease, Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates
MT
01:06aValneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM and Appointment of two New Supervisory ..
GL
01:05aValneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM and Appointment of two New Supervisory ..
AQ
01:05aValneva SE Announces Supervisory Board Member Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 275 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 -65,2 M -68,8 M -68,8 M
Net cash 2022 260 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 613 M 1 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,24 €
Average target price 17,64 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-41.90%1 349
MODERNA, INC.-43.59%54 123
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.02%38 185
LONZA GROUP AG-35.92%38 059
SEAGEN INC.12.55%31 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.73%17 102