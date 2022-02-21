European shares flat as investors assess Ukraine crisis

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Valneva up on vaccine manufacturing grant in Scotland
* Apollo to buy Worldline's TSS unit in $2.6 bln deal
* STOXX volatile on Russia-Ukraine tensions
* Tech stocks lead losses
Feb 21 (Reuters) - European shares pared early gains to
trade flat on Monday, with technology stocks leading the losses,
after comments from the Kremlin partially dimmed hopes of a
resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was at 460.92 points, as of 0930
GMT, after rising up to 463.62 in early trade.
After U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin
reportedly agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine offering
a possible path out of one the most dangerous European crises in
decades, the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans yet for a
summit.
"Europe would be particularly affected by an interruption in
trade relations with Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
and commodity research at Commerzbank.
The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned that
Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step Washington and London
say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World
War Two.
"The proposed summit could improve sentiment today, but a
lot of things are bubbling under the surface," said Deutsche
Bank's Jim Reid, Henry Allen and Tim Wessel in a research note.
The STOXX 600 started the week on a glum note, extending
losses from the previous week amid rising geopolitical worries
and fears over aggressive policy tightening from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks to combat inflationary
risks.
Caught out by ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish tone
after the bank's February meeting - which opened the door to
rate hikes this year - bonds from investment-grade European
firms have seen yields surge 60 basis points.
Technology stocks shed 1% to mark their fourth
straight day of losses. The sector, along with the European
benchmark, has spent seven of eight weeks in negative territory
so far this year.
Meanwhile, the euro zone economic recovery rebounded sharply
this month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost
to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, but
consumers faced prices rising at a record rate.
Worldline slipped 0.2% after the payments company
said it has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals
business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds in a
deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.61 billion).
French vaccine maker Valneva climbed 1.6% after
saying its Scottish unit has received a grant of up to 20
million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and
development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)