    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
European shares flat as investors assess Ukraine crisis

02/21/2022 | 04:52am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Valneva up on vaccine manufacturing grant in Scotland

* Apollo to buy Worldline's TSS unit in $2.6 bln deal

* STOXX volatile on Russia-Ukraine tensions

* Tech stocks lead losses

Feb 21 (Reuters) - European shares pared early gains to trade flat on Monday, with technology stocks leading the losses, after comments from the Kremlin partially dimmed hopes of a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was at 460.92 points, as of 0930 GMT, after rising up to 463.62 in early trade.

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine offering a possible path out of one the most dangerous European crises in decades, the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

"Europe would be particularly affected by an interruption in trade relations with Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step Washington and London say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World War Two.

"The proposed summit could improve sentiment today, but a lot of things are bubbling under the surface," said Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, Henry Allen and Tim Wessel in a research note.

The STOXX 600 started the week on a glum note, extending losses from the previous week amid rising geopolitical worries and fears over aggressive policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to combat inflationary risks.

Caught out by ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish tone after the bank's February meeting - which opened the door to rate hikes this year - bonds from investment-grade European firms have seen yields surge 60 basis points.

Technology stocks shed 1% to mark their fourth straight day of losses. The sector, along with the European benchmark, has spent seven of eight weeks in negative territory so far this year.

Meanwhile, the euro zone economic recovery rebounded sharply this month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, but consumers faced prices rising at a record rate.

Worldline slipped 0.2% after the payments company said it has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.61 billion).

French vaccine maker Valneva climbed 1.6% after saying its Scottish unit has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.63511 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.23% 0.691181 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
COMMERZBANK AG 2.48% 9.447 Delayed Quote.37.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.011828 Delayed Quote.0.30%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.06% 1038.51 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
TIM S.A. -1.67% 13.55 Delayed Quote.2.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.41% 0.880127 Delayed Quote.0.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.59% 76.8464 Delayed Quote.2.97%
VALNEVA SE 0.95% 14.87 Real-time Quote.-39.88%
WORLDLINE 0.22% 44.365 Real-time Quote.-9.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2021 -64,3 M -72,9 M -72,9 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 789 M 1 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,73 €
Average target price 21,06 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Co-President & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-39.88%1 789
MODERNA, INC.-42.62%59 090
LONZA GROUP AG-21.27%48 365
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.09%43 580
SEAGEN INC.-22.21%22 083
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.75%18 464